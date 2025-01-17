AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Ashes 2025, 3rd ODI

The 3rd ODI match of the Women's Ashes 2025 will see Australia Women (AU-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, January 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia Women have already won the ODI series and will now be looking to cleansweep England Women. They won the 1st ODI and 2nd ODI match by four wickets and 21 runs, respectively.

These two teams have played a total of 88 head-to-head matches. Australia Women have won 60 matches, while England Women won 24 matches. One match was tied while three matches were abandoned due to rain.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Women's Ashes 2025 will be played on January 17 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 4:35 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs EN-W, 3rd ODI match

Date and Time: January 17, 2025, 4:35 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval in Hobart is good for bowlers. Bowling first must be preferred at this pitch as the ball tends to swing in the initial overs. The last Women's ODI match was between India Women and Australia Women back in 2016, where a total of 465 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

AU-W vs EN-W Form Guide

AU-W - W W W W N/R

EN-W - L L W W L

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 99 runs in the last two matches. Beth Mooney is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Ellyse Perry

Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Ellyse Perry will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 4185 runs and taken 166 wickets in 154 ODI matches. Danielle Wyatt is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner

Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Ashleigh Gardner has smashed 44 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches. Alice Capsey is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Sophie Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has smashed 16 runs and taken six wickets in the last two matches. Kim Garth is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 44 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches against England Women.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the most crucial picks from the England Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 16 runs and taken six wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs EN-W, 3rd ODI match

Ashleigh Gardner

Ellyse Perry

Sophie Ecclestone

Annabel Sutherland

Alice Capsey

Australia Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Healy

Batters: E Perry, H Knight

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, A Sutherland, A Capsey

Bowlers: L Bell, A King, S Ecclestone, K Garth

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Healy, A Jones

Batters: E Perry

All-rounders: A Gardner, A Sutherland, A Capsey

Bowlers: L Bell, A King, S Ecclestone, K Garth, L Filer

