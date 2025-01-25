AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Ashes 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I match of the Women's Ashes 2025 will see Australia Women (AU-W) squaring off against England Women (EN-W) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday, January 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia Women have already won the T20I series after clinching victories in the first two matches. They won the last T20I match against England Women by 6 runs. They won the 1st T20I match by 57 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 40 head-to-head matches. England Women have won 19 matches while Australia Women have been victorious in 20 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the Women's Ashes 2025 will be played on January 25 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs EN-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 25th January 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is good for bowlers. Bowling first must be preferred at this pitch as the ball tends to swing in the initial overs.

AU-W vs EN-W Form Guide

AU-W - W W

EN-W - L L

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. Mooney will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 119 runs in the last two matches. Amy Jones is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Sophie Dunkley

Sophie Dunkley and Heather Knight are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Dunkley will open the innings for her team and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 91 runs in the last two matches. Danielle Wyatt is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath and Georgia Wareham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. McGrath has already smashed 74 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. Annabel Sutherland is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Ecclestone will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken wickets in the last two matches. Megan Schutt is another good bowler for today's match.

AU-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has already smashed 74 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches..

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 119 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs EN-W, 3rd T20I match

Sophie Ecclestone

Beth Mooney

Georgia Wareham

Tahlia McGrath

Sophie Dunkley

Australia Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley, D Wyatt

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Sutherland, G Wareham, T McGrath

Bowlers: A King, S Ecclestone, M Schutt

Australia Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: H Knight, S Dunkley

All-rounders: A Sutherland, G Wareham, T McGrath

Bowlers: A King, S Ecclestone, M Schutt, L Bell, C Dean

