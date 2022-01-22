AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Ashes 2021-22, 2nd T20I

Australia Women will take on England Women in the second T20I of the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday.

Australia were fabulous in the first T20I of the series. They were brilliant in every department, securing a comfortable victory by nine wickets. Tahila McGrath was the star of the show with both bat and ball.

England put up a decent score of 169 runs on the board after batting first. Despite Danni Wyatt’s heroics, they lost, and will now try to bounce back in this game.

AU-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

AU-W XI

Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

Match Details

Match: AU-W vs EN-W, Women’s Ashes 2021-22, 2nd T20I.

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2022; 8:40 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The surface is known to be seaming-friendly, so bowlers are expected to wreak havoc in the initial stages of the game. Batters will need to try and play long knocks. Batting second should be a good option here.

Today’s AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy is one of the most destructive batters in the world. She failed to make a mark in the first game, scoring just seven runs, but should try to get a big knock here.

Batters

Danni Wyatt provided a solid start to England in the last game, playing a fine knock. She scored 70 off 54 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Meg Lanning was the star with the bat for Australia in the first T20I. She was explosive in her innings of 64* off 44 deliveries.

All-rounders

Tahlia McGrath was absolutely sensational in the first game. She picked up three wickets, and scored a majestic 91* off 49 deliveries. She should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Jess Jonassen failed to pick up any wickets in the first game, so she will look to make an impact in this one.

Five best players to pick in AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath (AU-W) – 221 points

Danni Wyatt (EN-W) – 94 points

Meg Lanning (AU-W) – 866 points

Natalie Siver (EN-W) – 52 points

Tammy Beaumont (EN-W) – 42 points.

Key stats for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath: 91 runs and 3 wickets

Danni Wyatt: 70 runs

Meg Lanning: 64 runs

Tammy Beaumont: 30 runs

Alyssa Healy: 7 runs.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Danni Wyatt, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Tahlia McGrath, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Jonassen.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-Captain: Natalie Sciver.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Danni Wyatt, Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Natalie Sciver, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Danni Wyatt. Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning.

Edited by Bhargav