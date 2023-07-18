AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Women's Ashes 2023, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the Women's Ashes will see England Women (EN-W) squaring off against Australia Women (AU-W) at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday, July 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The ODI series of Women's Ashes 2023 is currently on a stand still as both teams have won one match each. Australia Women made a comeback in the last match of the series as they won the second ODI match by a small margin of three runs.

England Women will give it their all to win the match, but Australia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The third ODI match of the Women's Ashes will be played from July 18 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The game is set to take place at 5:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs AU-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: July 18, 2023, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton looks good for both batters and bowlers. Bowlers, especially pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance in the initial overs. Spinners will play an important role in getting wickets in the middle phase of the innings. The last match played on this pitch was played between England Women and India Women, where a total of 446 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

EN-W vs AU-W Form Guide

EN-W - W L

AU-W - L W

EN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

EN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Heather Knight ©, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean

AU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Healy

A Healy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. B Mooney is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Beaumont

T Beaumont and H Knight are the top batter options for today's Dream11 team. T McGrath played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Gardner

N Sciver and A Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will be bowling maximum overs during the middle phase of the match. E Perry is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ecclestone and L Bell. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Wareham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

A Gardner will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs in this match, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has scored 54 runs and taken six wickets in the last two matches.

N Sciver

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Sciver the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 142 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for EN-W vs AU-W, 3rd ODI

E Perry

A Gardner

N Sciver

G Wareham

B Mooney

England Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: T Beaumont, H Knight

All-rounders: A Gardner, N Sciver, A Capsey, E Perry, A Sutherland

Bowlers: G Wareham, L Bell, S Ecclestone

England Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, A Healy

Batters: T Beaumont

All-rounders: A Gardner, N Sciver, E Perry

Bowlers: G Wareham, L Bell, S Ecclestone, S Glenn, J Jonassen