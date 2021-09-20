AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at Harrup Park in Mackay on Tuesday.

Team India are back in action after a fairly successful tour of England. They will be looking to build on their promising showing in the ODI format against a strong Australia Women side. Speaking of the Aussies, the home side will be eyeing a good start to their home season, which should make for an exciting contest in Mackay.

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Darcie Brown and Molly Strano

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh/Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav

Match Details

AU-W vs IN-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 5:35 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at Harrup Park with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers will get some extra bounce and swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the game progresses, the pitch should offer some turn with the spinners coming into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is one of the best batters in the world, with her ability to provide Australia with fast starts being highly-valued. She is also capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, which should give her the nod ahead of Taniya Bhatia in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues comes into the series on the back of a stunning Hundred Women's campaign for the Northern Superchargers. With prior experience of playing in Australia as well, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ellyse Perry: Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry provides the balance in the Australian side with her all-round skills. Apart from exceptional ability to swing the ball and hit the right lengths, Perry provides a lot of value in the middle overs as a batter as well, making her a must-have in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jhulan Goswami: Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is still India's best bet with the ball, given her experience and ability to extract an uncomfortable bounce off a good length. She is still going strong despite her age and should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Nicola Carey (AU-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Nicola Carey: 27 runs and 4 wickets vs New Zealand in 2021

Shafali Verma: 78 runs in 3 ODIs vs England in 2021, SR: 79.59

Ellyse Perry: 85 runs in 3 ODIs vs New Zealand in 2021, SR: 72.03

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodigues, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Jemimah Rodigues, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown, Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Edited by Samya Majumdar