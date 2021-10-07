AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The third ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at the Carrara Oval on Thursday.

After a fairly entertaining Test match, Australia and India will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series, with both sides looking to land the first blow in today's game. While Australia start off as the overwhelming favorites, India have a lot of explosiveness and depth in their line-up, making for a good contest at the Carrara Oval.

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Hannah Darlington and Tayla Vlaeminck

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey/Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav

Match Details

AU-W vs IN-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 7th October, 2021, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get the ball swinging a bit in the early stages, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, with extra bounce playing a role. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is undoubtedly one of the best batters in the Australian team and rightly so. Her ability to score runs at a rapid pace is undeniable and given the form that she is in, Healy is a must-have in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana comes into the game on the back of some stellar knocks in the ODIs and in the pink-ball Test, where she scored a hundred. Given the form that she is in and the experience she possesses, Mandhana is a good addition to your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath has been the surprise package for Australia with a decent number of runs and wickets to her name. Like Mandhana and Healy, she too is in good form and should be one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Star leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has a brilliant record against the Aussies, including splendid performances against Meg Lanning and co. in the previous ICC Women's T20 WC. Her ability to turn the ball and deceive batters should hold her in good stead ahead of the series.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Beth Mooney (AU-W)

Poonam Yadav (IN-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Shafali Verma: 665 runs in 25 WT20I innings, SR: 145.19

Poonam Yadav: 98 wickets in 71 WT20I matches, ER: 5.90

Beth Mooney: 1554 runs in 55 WT20I innings, Bat Average: 36.13

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Hannah Darlington, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav and Tayla Vlaeminck

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav and Sophie Molineux

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Beth Mooney

Edited by Samya Majumdar