AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at Harrup Park in Mackay on Friday.

The Australians showed why they are the team to beat on the women's circuit with an imperative performance in the previous ODI. They will be looking to sustain their winning run in the 50-over format at the expense of India, who showed signs of promise with both the bat and ball in the first game. With the likes of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana looking to make amends, the Aussies should be in for a tough time in this fixture.

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Richa Ghosh (wk), Meghna Singh and Poonam Yadav

Match Details

AU-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 10:40 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at Harrup Park with little to no help available for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing and bounce early on, the batters should enjoy batting on this surface. The spinners might get some turn on offer in the middle overs, making for a decent contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy was at her best in the previous game as she got past the 2000-run mark in ODIs. Her explosive batting ability should hold her in good stead and give her the nod in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Although Smirit Mandhana is one of the better batters on the women's circuit, she couldn't get going in the previous game. She will be keen to make amends for the same and get the Indians off to a good start in the second ODI.

All-rounder

Ellyse Perry: Ellyse Perry didn't have much to do in the previous ODI, but her experience and all-round skills make her a unique asset to the Australian unit. She should have a better outing in this fixture, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami was India's best bowler in the previous game, showing good control. Her ability to generate extra bounce also served her well. With her experience bound to come in handy, she should pick up a wicket or two in the second match.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Alyssa Healy (AU-W) - 131 points

Mithali Raj (IN-W) - 74 points

Rachael Haynes (AU-W) - 124 points

Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Jhulan Goswami: 11 wickets in 8 ODIs in 2021, Average: 24.55

Mithali Raj: 479 runs in 8 ODI innings in 2021, Average: 79.83

Rachael Haynes: 93(100) in the previous ODI vs India

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Darcie Brown, Jhulan Goswami and Georgia Wareham

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Darlington, Jhulan Goswami and Georgia Wareham

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Edited by Samya Majumdar