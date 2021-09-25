AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at Harrup Park in Mackay on Sunday.

The Aussies got the better of the Indians in controversial fashion in the previous game to seal another series win. However, they will be keen to end the series on a high against India, who aren't pushovers by any means. With both sides looking for the all-important win, an exciting game of cricket beckons in Mackay.

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Richa Ghosh (wk), Meghna Singh and Poonam Yadav

Match Details

AU-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 26th September, 2021, 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a brilliant one to bat on with little help on offer for the pacers. With this being the third game at this venue, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual, bringing the spinners into play. The batters should feel at home from ball one, with wickets in hand being crucial. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Although Alyssa Healy was dismissed without scoring in the previous game, her explosive batting ability is second to none across both squads. Her glovework adds value, making her a must-have in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Smriti Mandhana: Although Smriti Mandhana scored a brisk fifty in the previous game, she would have been eyeing a deserved hundred. Her experience of playing in Australia before should serve her well and hold her in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia impressed with both bat and ball in the previous game, earning a heap of Dream11 fantasy points in the process. With form on her side, McGrath can be banked upon to deliver yet again today.

Bowler

Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami had a fairly good outing last time around in Mackay. However, the controversial manner of Australia's last-ball win would be something she would want to overcome with a better performance in the final game of the series, making her a good option for your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath (AU-W) - 178 points

Beth Mooney (AU-W) - 161 points

Darcie Brown (AU-W) - 143 points

Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Jhulan Goswami: 12 wickets in 9 ODIs in 2021

Mithali Raj: 487 runs in 9 ODI innings in 2021

Beth Mooney: 125(133) in the previous ODI vs India

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Yastika Bhatia, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Yastika Bhatia, Tahlia McGrath, Mithali Raj, Nicola Carey, Darcie Brown, Jhulan Goswami and Poonam Yadav

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy

Edited by Samya Majumdar