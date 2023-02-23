AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Australia Women (AU-W) take on India Women (IN-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia have not missed a beat in the tournament, winning all four of their matches so far. While their batting unit has stepped up at times of need, it has been Australia's bowling attack that has paved the way for their success.

India, on the other hand, have also looked good in the tournament with three wins in four matches. While the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh have impressed lately, India will be hoping captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma step up in this all-important match.

With a place in the final on the offing, a cracker of a contest is on the cards in Cape Town.

AU-W vs IN-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia Women and India Women will lock horns in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AU-W vs IN-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 1st Semi-Final

The pitch at Newlands is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 148. The spinners have enjoyed a lot of success, picking up 49 percent of the wickets at this venue in this tournament. There should be ample help with the new ball as well, with 25 percent of the wickets falling in the powerplay phase. Chasing has been the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the record also favoring the choice.

Record at Newlands, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

1st-innings score: 148

2nd-innings score: 121

AU-W vs IN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy/Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh Thakur.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (3 matches, 146 runs, Average: 73.00)

Alyssa Healy has been decent for Australia, scoring 146 runs in three matches. She is averaging 73.00 with the bat and boasts a strike rate in excess of 100. Although she missed the previous game, Healy is expected to return to the side. Given her experience and explosive batting ability, Healy is a top pick for your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (3 matches, 149 runs, Average: 49.67)

Smriti Mandhana is India's leading run-scorer in this tournament so far, with 149 runs in three matches. She comes into the game on the back of two sparkling fifties and has a strike rate of 143.27 at the T20 World Cup 2023. With Mandhana already in good form, she is another top pick for your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 9.71)

Ashleigh Gardner has been in decent form with the ball, picking up seven wickets in four matches, including a fifer against New Zealand. She has a bowling average of 9.71 and is also capable of scoring quick runs in the middle and death overs. Given the conditions on offer, Gardner could be a valuable asset in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Renuka Singh (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 10.14)

Renuka Singh has been in sublime form of late, picking up six wickets in her last two matches, including a fifer against England. She is averaging 10.14 with the ball in the tournament while her economy rate reads 5.46. Given her record against Australia in this format, Renuka is a must-have in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney has blown hot and cold in the tournament, scoring 78 runs in four matches. Most of her runs came in one innings as part of a fine fifty against Sri Lanka. However, Mooney has a T20I average of 38.98 with a strike rate of 123.71. Given her career T20I average of 47.68 against India, Mooney is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the best batters in the world with 3006 runs at an average of 27.83 despite batting predominantly in the middle order. However, Harmanpreet has scored only 66 runs in four matches in the tournament. She has a decent record against Australia in this format with 728 runs in 28 innings, including three fifties. With Kaur due for a big score, she is a viable captaincy choice for your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 78 runs in 4 matches Megan Schutt 8 wickets in 4 matches Ashleigh Gardner 7 wickets in 4 matches Smriti Mandhana 149 runs in 3 matches Renuka Singh 7 wickets in 4 matches

AU-W vs IN-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Megan Schutt has led the way for Australia, picking up eight wickets in four matches. Schutt has been brilliant with the new ball and is conceding only 5.57 runs an over in the tournament. With the conditions also favoring new-ball bowlers, Schutt could be a fine differential pick for your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Singh Thakur

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc)

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Darcie Brown

