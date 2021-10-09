AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on India Women (IN-W) in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval in Carrara on Saturday.

India Women performed really well in the first T20I, scoring 131 runs for the loss of four wickets in 15.2 overs before rain played spoilsport. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show as she remained on 49 not out. Australia Women would’ve been disappointed with their bowling efforts in the previous game and will be looking to keep things much tighter today.

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Match Details

AU-W vs IN-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 09th October, 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Carrara

Pitch Report

The track at the Carrara Oval, which is expected to favor the batters, shouldn't change much throughout the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lines and lengths in order to keep the runflow in check and pick up wickets.

Today’s AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy has been an extremely reliable top-order batter for Australia Women over the years. She likes to pursue her aggressive instincts right from the start. Healy has a T20I century to her name.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana has already shown her class and ability with some majestic knocks in the recently-concluded ODI series. She is among the best batters in the world and is an excellent timer of the ball. Mandhana will be looking to play a big knock in today's match.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She was in fine form with the ball in the first T20I, with the Australian picking up two wickets.

Bowlers

Sophie Molineux is expected to lead the line for her side and pick up a few wickets in today's encounter.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W) – 66 points

Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) – 54 points

Sophie Molineux (AU-W) – 33 points

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) – 29 points

Shafali Verma (IN-W) – 28 points

Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Jemimah Rodrigues: 49 runs

Ashleigh Gardner: 2 wickets

Sophie Molineux: 1 wicket

Smriti Mandhana: 17 runs

Shafali Verma: 18 runs

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana, S Verma, B Mooney, A Gardner, D Sharma, E Perry, S Molineux, H Darlington, R Gayakwad

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana, S Verma, B Mooney, M Lanning, A Gardner, D Sharma, S Molineux, H Darlington, R Gayakwad

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Beth Mooney

Edited by Samya Majumdar