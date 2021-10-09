AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on India Women (IN-W) in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval in Carrara on Saturday.
India Women performed really well in the first T20I, scoring 131 runs for the loss of four wickets in 15.2 overs before rain played spoilsport. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show as she remained on 49 not out. Australia Women would’ve been disappointed with their bowling efforts in the previous game and will be looking to keep things much tighter today.
AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today
AU-W XI
Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck
IN-W XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Match Details
AU-W vs IN-W, 2nd T20I
Date and Time: 09th October, 2021, 1:45 PM IST
Venue: Carrara Oval, Carrara
Pitch Report
The track at the Carrara Oval, which is expected to favor the batters, shouldn't change much throughout the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lines and lengths in order to keep the runflow in check and pick up wickets.
Today’s AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Alyssa Healy has been an extremely reliable top-order batter for Australia Women over the years. She likes to pursue her aggressive instincts right from the start. Healy has a T20I century to her name.
Batter
Smriti Mandhana has already shown her class and ability with some majestic knocks in the recently-concluded ODI series. She is among the best batters in the world and is an excellent timer of the ball. Mandhana will be looking to play a big knock in today's match.
All-rounder
Ashleigh Gardner is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She was in fine form with the ball in the first T20I, with the Australian picking up two wickets.
Bowlers
Sophie Molineux is expected to lead the line for her side and pick up a few wickets in today's encounter.
Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team
Jemimah Rodrigues (IN-W) – 66 points
Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) – 54 points
Sophie Molineux (AU-W) – 33 points
Smriti Mandhana (IN-W) – 29 points
Shafali Verma (IN-W) – 28 points
Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team
Jemimah Rodrigues: 49 runs
Ashleigh Gardner: 2 wickets
Sophie Molineux: 1 wicket
Smriti Mandhana: 17 runs
Shafali Verma: 18 runs
AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana, S Verma, B Mooney, A Gardner, D Sharma, E Perry, S Molineux, H Darlington, R Gayakwad
Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana, S Verma, B Mooney, M Lanning, A Gardner, D Sharma, S Molineux, H Darlington, R Gayakwad
Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Beth Mooney