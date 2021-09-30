AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's Test Match

The only Test between Australia Women (AU-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at the Carrara Oval in Queensland starting this Thursday.

After a pulsating ODI series, the two teams will now don white gear and battle it out in what promises to be an exciting one-off Test match. While the Australians will head into the game as the clear favorites, India will bank on the experience of having played one earlier in the year against England. With both teams looking to make the most of this opportunity, a cracking game beckons at the Carrara Oval.

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham/Georgia Redmayne, Stella Campbell, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia/Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Match Details

AU-W vs IN-W, Only Test

Date and Time: 30th September, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Carrara Oval should be a good one to bat on despite there being some swing and extra bounce on offer. The batters will be wary of movement off the surface and look to bide their time in the middle. There should be some turn available for the spinners as well in the latter half of the Test. However, the weather forecast during this game isn't too bright, which may have a say in the outcome of the Test.

Today’s AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy will have a lot of responsibility to get a big one at the top of the order in the absence of Rachael Haynes. She had a decent ODI series but would love to come up with the goods and should ideally get the nod over Taniya Bhatia, who is slated to bat lower down the order.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning had a shocking ODI series, with the Indians getting the better of her. However, Lanning will be keen to flip the script and better her Test record, which isn't too great. Given her experience and talent, she is a must-have in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma has been in fairly decent form with both the bat and ball for India. With Harmanpreet Kaur out injured, she should get a promotion up the order and prove to be a handy all-rounder pick in your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami had an eventful series in the ODI format, with her bowling prowess serving India well. With her experience and skill bound to come into play with the pink ball, Goswami should ideally pick up a few wickets in this contest.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning (AU-W)

Darcie Brown (AU-W)

Mithali Raj (IN-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning: 185 runs in 4 Test matches, Bat Average: 23.12

Shafali Verma: 96(152) and 63(83) vs England in her only Test

Ellyse Perry: 624 runs and 31 wickets in eight Tests

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-captain: Mithali Raj

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Mithali Raj, Shefali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Molineux and Darcie Brown

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Sophie Molineux

Edited by Samya Majumdar