AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 1

The opening match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games will see India Women (IN-W) take on Australia Women (AU-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 29.

India and Australia will kickstart their historic Women's T20 Commonwealth Games campaign amid high expectations. Australia are the reigning ODI and T20 world champions, with the likes of Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning going strong in the batting unit. Although they have a couple of new names in their side, Australia will start as the clear favorites. India, meanwhile, have a good mix of youth and experience, with Shafali Verma being the one to watch out for. Both teams will be eager to notch up a win, making for an exciting contest in Birmingham.

AU-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav/Sneh Rana.

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Match Details

AU-W vs IN-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 1

Date and Time: 29th July, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch in Birmingham is expected to be a good one to bat on with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. There should be nice carry and bounce off the surface, allowing batters to trust the pitch and play their natural game. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs with variations in pace being the key. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make the most out of the conditions up front, with 160-170 being a good total at Edgbaston.

Today's AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is one of the best white-ball batters in the world, with her T20I record speaking for itself. The Aussie keeper is known for her blistering knocks at the top of the order, with her ability to take on the pacers being key. Although Healy has not been in the best of form recently, her experience should serve her well in the tournament.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana has been in decent form for India this year, making valuable contributions in both white-ball formats. She is India's go-to batter in T20Is, with her knack for scoring big runs holding her in good stead. With the southpaw also boasting a good record in English conditions, she is a good addition to your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur has upped her game ever since taking over as full-time captain in both ODIs and T20Is. The Indian all-rounder has come up with explosive knocks in the middle order and has chipped in with the ball as well. With the pitch likely to suit her skill-set, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Alana King: Alana King is considered one of the leading bowlers in white-ball cricket and for good reason. The youngster has picked up wickets for fun in the middle overs, impressing in the recently concluded Ireland Women's T20I series. King can also chip in with some quick runs in the backend of the innings, making her a fine addition to your AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W)

Alana King (AU-W)

Alyssa Healy (AU-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning - 3120 runs in 119 T20I matches, SR: 116.41

Tahlia McGrath - 247 runs and 4 wickets in 9 T20I matches

Shafali Verma - 753 runs in 32 T20I matches, SR: 139.18

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games)

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Alana King and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Deepti Sharma, Darcie Brown, Alana King and Renuka Singh Thakur

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.

