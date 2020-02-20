AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 21st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The much-awaited ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 gets underway as the host, Australia takes on India at the Spotless Stadium. Both teams faced each other recently in a tri-series involving England. While India managed to win one game, Australia edged the Indians in a league game and in the final. Although the Indians will fancy their chances, they enter this game as the underdogs. The defending champions, Australia have a great record at home although India should prove to be a tough opponent for Meg Lanning and co. All in all, the cricketing fraternity is in for a great contest which should set the tone for the rest of the Women's T20 World Cup. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AU-W vs IN-W.

AU-W vs IN-W Teams:

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Playing 11 Updates:

Australia Women:

Coming into a home World Cup, Australia look quite settled in terms of personnel. Led by Meg Lanning, the Australians have a good blend of youth and experience. Although Alyssa Healy isn't in the best of forms, she should continue to open alongside Beth Mooney. While the likes of Gardner and Lanning hold the fort in the middle order, Ellyse Perry doubles up as an allrounder. They have sufficient batting depth as well with Jess Jonassen and Nicola Carey capable of scoring quick runs as well. A couple of spots are up for grabs in the bowling department with Megan Schutt set to lead the attack. Georgia Wareham could get the nod over Sutherland and Molineux with her leg-spin adding another dimension to the attack.

Possible XI: Healy(WK), Mooney, Lanning(C), Gardner, Perry, Haynes, Jonassen, Schutt, Wareham, Kimmince and Carey.

India Women:

Like their opponents on Friday, India also has a settled batting unit. Their top trio of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana is in good touch and will be key for the Indians. The experience of Veda Krishnamurthy and Harmanpreet Kaur should also serve the Indians well with Deepti Sharma assuming the finisher's role. India's bowling attack revolves around their spinners, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav while Shikha Pandey wields the new ball for them. Poonam Yadav made a successful to T20 cricket in the warm-up game and could be picked as well as India look to upset the Australians in the first game of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Possible XI: Mandhana, Verma, Rodrigues, Kaur(C), Veda, Deepti, Bhatia(WK), Reddy/Poonam, Radha, Shikha and Rajeshwari.

Match Details:

Australia Women vs India Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Match 1

21st February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report:

An even contest between bat and ball is on the cards at the Spotless Stadium on Friday. While the batters will enjoy conditions early on, spin should come into the play as the game progresses. With a few clouds expected to make an appearance as well, the pacers could get additional help. Batting first would be the ideal option with the pitch expected to get slower in the second innings.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy is one of the most explosive openers in the women's circuit. Although her form in the recently concluded tri-series wasn't great, Healy has a knack of scoring quick runs in the powerplay overs. With her counterpart, Taniya Bhatia also not likely to get a chance with the bat, Healy stands out as the ideal wicket-keeping option.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning are must haves in the side with their records speaking for themselves. Both of them are ranked in the top five batters in the ICC T20 Rankings and have a good record in Australian conditions as well. Along with them, one of Shafali Verma or Jemimah Rodrigues would do while Ashleigh Gardner's form makes her a good pick as well. Beth Mooney, who scored 208 runs in the tri-series could be a viable alternative to Gardner if the balance of the side suffices.

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur scored a hundred in the tournament opener in 2018 against the Kiwis. With the Indian captain having great memories against the Aussies as well in ICC events, she would be a decent selection alongside Ellyse Perry. Jess Jonassen also warranties a selection in the fantasy team after the all-rounder picked a fifer in the tri-series final. If an extra allrounder can be accommodated, Deepti Sharma could be a viable option.

Bowlers: The number one ranked T20 bowler in the women's circuit, Megan Schutt is a great option to have in the fantasy side. With her ability to swing the ball with the ball being evident in the WBBL and the tri-series, Schutt should pick a wicket or two. Her colleague, Delissa Kimmince is another such option with her death bowling skills being noteworthy. While Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav are also good picks, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's series high tally of 10 wickets makes her one to watch out for in this game.

Captain: Alyssa Healy has a decent record in home conditions with the wicket-keeper batter smashing 148 runs in a T20 against Sri Lanka last year. She should be backed to overturn her poor form alongside Smriti Mandhana to deliver on Friday. Jess Jonassen's all-round ability makes her a viable option while Harmanpreet Kaur is a viable punt too.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey and Radha Yadav.

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Delissa Kimmince, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.

Captain: Jess Jonassen, Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy