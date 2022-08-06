AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, 2nd Semi-final

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6.

Australia Women have had a great campaign, beating India, Barbados, and Pakistan to top Group A. They defeated Pakistan Women by 44 runs in their last game. New Zealand Women, meanwhile, finished second in Group B. They will head into the match on the back of a seven-wicket loss at the hands of England Women.

AU-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

NZ-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas.

Match Details

AU-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 6th August, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch generally supports the batters, especially in the T20 format. Although pacers might find some assistance with the new ball, batters are expected to dominate proceedings.

Today’s AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy has only managed 27 runs in three matches, but can't be overlooked at any cost.

Batters

Suzie Bates is the leading run-scorer in the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games with 131 runs at an average of 65.5 in three games.

Beth Mooney scored 70 runs off 49 deliveries against Pakistan Women and will be keen to play a similar knock today.

All-rounders

Tahlia McGrath is a brilliant all-rounder who scored 78 runs while also taking three wickets against Pakistan Women. She could be a great captaincy choice for your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Sophie Devine is capable of single-handedly changing the course of the game. She has scored 73 runs and taken three wickets in three matches.

Bowler

Alana King will lead Australia Women's bowling unit, having picked up five wickets in the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath (AU-W) – 359 points

Alana King (AU-W) – 238 points

Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 195 points

Jess Jonassen (AU-W) – 194 points

Suzie Bates (NZ-W) – 192 points

Important stats for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Tahlia McGrath: 92 runs and 6 wickets

Alana King: 5 wickets

Sophie Devine: 73 runs and 3 wickets

Jess Jonassen: 5 wickets

Suzie Bates: 131 runs

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games)

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Maddy Green, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Hayley Jensen.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Beth Mooney, Maddy Green, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt.

Captain: Alana King. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

