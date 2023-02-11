AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 3

The third match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Australia Women (AU-W) take on New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction.

Defending champions Australia have come into yet another tournament as the overwhelming favorites. The Aussies have a good mix of youth and experience with Meg Lanning's return adding much-needed stability to the batting unit.

New Zealand, meanwhile, also have a decent roster capable of taking the attack to their Trans Tasman rivals. They will bank on the likes of Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine to step up against a well-oiled Aussie unit.

Both teams will be keen to start their respective campaigns on the right note, making for an exciting contest in Paarl.

AU-W vs NZ-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia Women and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 3

Date and Time: 11th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AU-W vs NZ-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 3

A competitive track awaits the two sides, with the average first-innings score in the last three WT20Is reading 112. The powerplay phase will be key with almost 20 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs. Pacers will be crucial given the conditions on offer. With this being the second game of the day, both teams might look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Record at Boland Park in WT20Is (Last 3 matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 112

2nd-innings score: 107

AU-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

New Zealand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women probable playing 11

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green (wk), Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Hannah Rowe/Molly Penfold.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (136 matches, 2300 runs, Average: 23.46)

Alyssa Healy is one of the most explosive batters in the game with 2300 runs in 136 matches at a strike rate of 127.91. She has 13 scores of 50 or more in this format and has a knack for playing big knocks in marquee events. Healy showed signs of form in the warm-up against Ireland as well, making her a top pick for your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suzie Bates (139 matches, 3683 runs, Average: 29.23)

Suzie Bates is an experienced campaigner, having played 139 matches with an average of nearly 30 holding her in good stead. Bates has been in decent form herself with scores of 36 (35) and 30 (35) in the warm-up matches. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Bates is another good addition to your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (67 matches, 1066 runs, 43 wickets)

Ashleigh Gardner has been in top form in T20 cricket, standing out for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL. She scored 339 runs at a strike rate of 150.67 and also chipped in with 23 wickets at a brilliant average of 16.43. Given her all-around utility, Gardner is a good pick for your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Kerr (18 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 24.16)

Jess Kerr has evolved into one of New Zealand's go-to bowlers in the shortest format, impressing with her ability with the new ball. Although she has only 12 wickets in 18 matches, her average of 24.16 holds her in good stead. With conditions likely to suit Kerr, she can be backed in your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the most consistent batters in the world in T20 cricket. She has 2144 runs in 71 innings to her name, with an average of 39.70 holding her in high stead. With Mooney also capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain of your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr has a heap of experience under her belt despite being aged 22. Kerr has 544 runs and 52 wickets in 55 matches and has starred in multiple franchise leagues as well. With Kerr bound to play a part with both the bat and ball, she is a viable captaincy pick for your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Beth Mooney 2144 runs in 77 matches Megan Schutt 114 wickets in 90 matches Sophie Devine 2950 runs in 115 matches Amelia Kerr 544 runs, 52 wickets in 55 matches Ashleigh Gardner 1066 runs, 43 wickets in 67 matches

AU-W vs NZ-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Meg Lanning has not missed a beat since returning from a hiatus, impressing against Pakistan in both ODI and T20I cricket. She has a T20I average of 36.17 and has played in over 100 matches as well. If Australia were to bat first, Lanning could be a brilliant differential pick in your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Maddy Green (vc)

Batter: Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King (c), Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Darcie Brown

