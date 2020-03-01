AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 2nd, 2020

In what can be considered a virtual quarterfinal, Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand lock horns in the final Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Both teams have had identical campaigns with only NRR separating the two sides. While Australia got past Bangladesh with relative ease in their previous game, New Zealand had to survive a major scare against the very same opposition.

Heading into this game, Australia will hold the edge with home support and experience egging them along. While the likes of Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt are in decent form, they will be wary of the threat posed by Sophie Devine as she looks to lead the White Ferns into the semifinals. With all to play for on Monday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AU-W vs NZ-W.

AU-W vs NZ-W Teams

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand Women:

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

Playing 11 Updates

Australia Women:

Australia could bring in Delissa Kimmince for Annabel Sutherland as they look to field their strongest possible side for this game. While there are questions over Ellyse Perry's fitness, she is likely to feature in this must-win encounter. The batting unit is firing on all cylinders with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney notching up fifties against Bangladesh. With Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes also impressing in this tournament, the Aussies look well-equipped to tackle the White Ferns' bowlers. The onus will be upon Georgia Wareham and Jess Jonassen to deliver the goods with the pitch suiting the spinners.

Possible XI: Healy (WK), Mooney, Lanning (C), Gardner, Perry, Haynes, Jonassen, Schutt, Carey, Wareham and Kimmince/Sutherland.

New Zealand Women:

New Zealand should field an unchanged side for this must-win clash. Although the White Ferns have a lot of experience in their ranks, the duo of Suzie Bates and Rachel Priest haven't reached expectations. Along with star all-rounder Sophie Devine, they are crucial in the top order for New Zealand. They have a good batting depth with Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen capable of scoring quick runs in the lower middle order. Their bowling unit was on song against Bangladesh and will be crucial to their fortunes against a formidable Australian batting unit.

Possible XI: Priest (WK), Devine (C), Bates, Jensen, Martin, Green, Kerr, Peterson, Kasperek, Tahuhu and Mair.

Match Details

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 18

2nd March 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball is on the cards at the Junction Oval. The pitch is on the slower side with the spinners set to play a big role in the game. 145-150 should be a competitive total with some swing on offer for the pacers early on.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy has looked in great form in this tournament having scored two fifties in three games and boasts of a strike-rate of nearly 150. The Australian wicket-keeper should get the nod as the lone wicket-keeper option for this game with her counterpart Rachel Priest being in poor form for the White Ferns.

Batters: Although her form hasn't been too great in this tournament, Suzie Bates is a handy asset to have in the fantasy team. With her prior WBBL experience, she should get some runs in what is a must-win game for both sides. While Ashleigh Gardner's big-hitting prowess holds her in good stead, Meg Lanning's ability to pace her innings to perfection makes her a reliable pick for this game. Maddy Green is also included in the side with the top order batter scoring 64 runs so far.

All-rounders: Sophie Devine is a reliable candidate for this game, given her all-round ability and decent form. With 101 runs to her name, Devine would be eyeing a big score on Monday and is picked alongside Jess Jonassen. Amelia Kerr also warranties a spot in the side with the pitch suiting her ability to trouble batters with her leg spin. If an extra all-rounder is preferred, either of Hayley Jensen or Ellyse Perry should suffice.

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek has been in fine form for the White Ferns with the spinner picking three wickets in the previous game. Kasperek should prove to be troublesome on a slow track as she is picked alongside Megan Schutt. Nicola Carey has also impressed with three wickets and is also capable of scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings. She is a good option to have in the side with the likes of Georgia Wareham and Rosemary Mair rounding off the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Sophie Devine has tailed off after a stunning fifty against Sri Lanka. She could come up with an excellent performance on Monday with the New Zealand captain being preferred as a multiplier option along with Jess Jonassen. While Alyssa Healy's form with the bat makes her a viable punt, one could also opt for Ashleigh Gardner if the Australians are to bat first.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen and Georgia Wareham.

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Maddy Green, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Megan Schutt and Nicola Carey.

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen