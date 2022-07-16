AU-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20I Tri-Series, Match 1

Australia Women will take on Pakistan Women in the first match of the T20I Tri-Series at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready on Saturday.

After defeating England Women in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup a few months ago, Australia Women are preparing for their return to the international scene. They rank first in both ICC Women’s ODI and T2OI charts by a fine margin and will be looking to begin the series on a strong note.

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, faced Sri Lanka Women in a three-match ODI series last month. Having defeated their opponents 2-1 at home, Pakistan currently rank seventh in the ICC T20I charts.

AU-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

PAK-W XI

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Ghulam Fatima.

Match Details

AU-W vs PAK-W, T20I Tri-Series, Match 1

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready

Pitch Report

The Bready Cricket Club track is expected to be slow and bowlers have had the upper hand during the initial stages of the competition. A score between 120 and 140 could prove to be par on this venue.

Today’s AU-W vs PAK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy is one of the most dangerous wicketkeepers in the world. She is a feared opener who can take the game away with her performance with the bat. She has scored 2136 runs in this format at a strike rate close to 30.

Batters

Beth Mooney is a leading figure in the Australian line-up. She is No. 1 in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings and also scored an instrumental 62 off 47 in the final of the T20 World Cup against England Women. Mooney has scored 1649 runs in her T20I career.

Despite being listed as a batter, Ellyse Perry is one of the best all-rounders of her generation. She has scored 1253 runs and has also taken 115 wickets in this format of the sport.

All-rounders

Nida Dar is yet another fantastic all-round option for your Dream11 fantasy side. She is one of the most accomplished players from this Pakistan squad. Dar has scored 1257 runs and has also collected 105 wickets in T20Is.

Tahlia McGrath is perhaps the most in-form player from Australia. She had a spectacular World Cup campaign. In her relatively short five-match T20I career so far, she has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of over 156 and is yet to be dismissed. The 26-year-old has also taken three wickets at an average of 15.33.

Bowlers

Megan Schutt is the highest-ranked Australian pace bowler and has taken five wickets in her last four matches. She had also scalped two wickets in the final against England Women.

Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction team

Beth Mooney (AU-W)

Alyssa Healy (AU-W)

Tahlia McGrath (AU-W)

Nida Dar (PAK-W)

Ellyse Perry (AU-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction team

Beth Mooney: 1649 runs

Alyssa Healy: 2136 runs

Tahlia McGrath: 177 runs and three wickets

Nida Dar: 1257 runs and 105 wickets

Ellyse Perry: 1253 runs and 115 wickets

AU-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction Today

AU-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Bismah Maroof, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Tahlia McGrath, Diana Baig, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

Captain: Tahlia McGrath, Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

AU-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Tahlia McGrath, Diana Baig, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Anam Amin

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Beth Mooney

