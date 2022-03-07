AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 6

The sixth game of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) take on Australia Women (AU-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Australia showed why they are among the favorites in this Women's World Cup 2022 with a brilliant win over England. However, they would be keen to continue their fine start with another win against a decent Pakistan side who lost to arch-rivals India. Although they suffered a tough loss to India, Pakistan showed glimpses of what they are capable of doing, holding them in good stead ahead of this fixture. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking contest beckons at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

AU-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Anam Amin

AU-W XI

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown/Nicola Carey

Match Details

AU-W vs PK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 8th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval is likely to be on the slower side, but the batters should enjoy the conditions once they get themselves in. The pacers should get the ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being par at the venue.

Today’s AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy didn't get off to the best of starts in this Women's World Cup, getting out cheaply against England. However, she is one of the best batters in the world with her knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order being key. With Healy being due for a big one, she is a must-have in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rachael Haynes: Rachael Haynes was the star of the show against England, scoring a sensational hundred in Australia's win. The southpaw has been in fine form over the last year or so in national colors, scoring runs for fun at the top of the order. With the Aussie vice-captain already in fine touch, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Nida Dar is one of the premier all-rounders in the world with her all-round skills providing Pakistan with the necessary depth in the side. The experienced campaign was decent with the ball against India, but much is expected of her on the batting front. With Dar capable of putting on a decent performance in this game, she should be a good addition to your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jess Jonassen: Jess Jonassen didn't bowl much in the previous game, but she did hold her nerve in the final over against England. Jonassen is a genuine wicket-taking option for the Aussies and can also belt the ball in the lower-order, making her a fine option for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar (PK-W)

Megan Schutt (AU-W)

Alyssa Healy (AU-W)

Important stats for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nashra Sandhu - 2/36 vs India Women in previous Women's World Cup game

Rachael Haynes - 130(131) vs England Women in previous Women's World Cup game

Alana King - 3/59 vs England Women in previous Women's World Cup game

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Javeria Khan, Rachael Haynes, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Alana King.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Nida Dar.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Omaima Sohail, Rachael Haynes, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Diana Baig.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar