AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women vs Australia Women 2022, 2nd T20I

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the second T20I match of the Pakistan Women vs Australia Women 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday, January 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Australia Women have already won the ODI series and will try their best to seal the T20 series with another win. The last T20 match between both the teams in this series was won by Australia Women by a big margin of eight wickets.

Pakistan Women will try their best to win the match, but Australia Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

AU-W vs PK-W Match Details

The second T20I match of the Pakistan Women vs Australia Women 2022 will be played on January 26 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1.50 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs PK-W, Pakistan Women vs Australia Women 2022, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: January 26, 2023, 1.50 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

AU-W vs PK-W Form Guide

AU-W - W W W W

PK-W - L L L L

AU-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI

AU-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney (wk), Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

PK-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwar, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Muneeba Ali (wk), and Javeria Khan.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Mooney

B Mooney, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Ali is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Lanning

M Lanning and T McGrath are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Maroof is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

E Perry

A Gardner and E Perry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Dar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Schutt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A King and M Schutt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Jonassen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AU-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Perry

E Perry is one of the best players in the Australia Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She smashed 57 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

M Schutt

M Schutt is one of the best picks in the Australia Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She scalped five wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for AU-W vs PK-W, 2nd T20I

T McGrath

A Gardner

E Perry

M Schutt

N Dar

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: M Lanning, T McGrath

All-rounders: E Perry, A Gardner, N Dar, O Sohail

Bowlers: A King, M Schutt, S Iqbal, J Jonassen

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: M Lanning, T McGrath

All-rounders: E Perry, A Gardner, N Dar, O Sohail

Bowlers: A King, M Schutt, D Brown, J Jonassen

Poll : 0 votes