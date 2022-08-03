AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 9

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the ninth match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, August 3.
Australia Women have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition. They first beat India Women by three wickets before thrashing Barbados Women by nine wickets. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have lost their first two games against Barbados Women and India Women by 15 runs and eight wickets, respectively.
AU-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 Today
AU-W XI
Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
PK-W XI
Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin.
Match Details
AU-W vs PK-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 9
Date and Time: 3rd August, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The Edgbaston pitch generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format. Although the pacers might find some assistance early on, the batters are expected to dominate proceedings.
Today’s AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Alyssa Healy has managed only 23 runs in two matches, but remains one of Australia Women's best batters.
Batter
Australian skipper Meg Lanning has been in good form in the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, amassing 44 runs over two matches.
All-rounders
Ashleigh Gardner is a brilliant all-rounder who scored a match-winning 52* knock against India. She could be a great captaincy choice for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.
Tahlia McGrath has scored only 14 runs, but picked up a sensational three-wicket haul at an economy rate of 3.25 in the previous match.
Bowler
Alana King will be leading Australia Women's bowling attack. The talented spinner ran riot against Barbados, picking up four wickets for just eight runs.
Top 5 best players to pick in AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team
Alana King (AU-W) – 187 points
Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) – 151 points
Jess Jonassen (AU-W) – 149 points
Tahlia McGrath (AU-W) – 142 points
Meg Lanning (AU-W) – 72 points
Important stats for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team
Alana King: 4 wickets
Ashleigh Gardner: 52 runs and 2 wickets
Jess Jonassen: 4 wickets
Tahlia McGrath: 14 runs and 3 wickets
Meg Lanning: 44 runs
AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Fatima Sana.
Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Diana Baig.
Captain: Alana King. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen.