AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) is set to take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday, January 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia are the best team on the women's circuit, with the likes of Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt impressing in recent times. They welcome Meg Lanning back into the side, adding more firepower to the batting unit. Australia will start as the undoubted favorites coming into this game with a well-balanced side in place. As for their opponents, Pakistan have a decent roster as well, with Nida Dar boasting WBBL experience. Although they are not expected to win, Pakistan will be keen to take the attack to the Aussies, making for an exciting match.

AU-W vs PK-W Match Details, 1st ODI

Australia Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns in the first ODI at Allan Border Field. The game is set to take place at 5:35 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs PK-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 5:35 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

AU-W vs PK-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Womem injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (27 matches, 685 runs, Average: 25.37)

Muneeba Ali has a decent record in the ODI format with 685 runs at an average of 25.37. She was in fine form against Ireland last year, scoring 146 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 86.39. With Muneeba capable of scoring big runs, she is a good pick for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (100 matches, 4463 runs, Average: 53.13)

Meg Lanning is perhaps the best white-ball batter in the world and for good reason. Lanning averages 53.11 in this format and has been in good form. With Lanning scoring 299 runs in nine matches against Pakistan in her career, she is a must-have in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (96 matches, 89 wickets, Average: 30.38)

Nida Dar is Pakistan's best white-ball cricketer with 89 wickets at an average of 30.38. She adds value with the bat as well, with over 2000 runs in 96 ODIs to her name. With Dar having decent experience of the Australian conditions, she is another must-have in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (12 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 25.50)

Alana King has been one of the breakout stars in Australian cricket over the last year or so. She has 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 25.50. King can also score quick runs down the order, making her a viable pick for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the format with an average of 50 to her name. She has 17 scores of fifty or more in her ODI career, holding her in good stead. With Mooney likely to open the batting, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath has been one of Australia's best players over the last year or so. She averages 32.7 with the bat and boasts a strike rate of 91.59. McGrath also has a bowling average of 30.87, holding her in good stead. With McGrath likely to enjoy the conditions in Brisbane, she is a top captaincy pick in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Omaima Sohail 654 runs in 33 matches Meg Lanning 4463 runs in 100 matches Beth Mooney 1750 runs in 54 matches Bismah Maroof 3017 runs in 117 innings Alana King 14 wickets in 12 matches

AU-W vs PK-W match expert tips for 1st ODI

Bismah Maroof is an experienced campaigner who is known for her ability to score big runs. Maroof had a good series against Pakistan, scoring 126 runs in three matches and getting out only once. Given her form and experience, Maroof could be a brilliant pick for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney (c), Muneeba Ali

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Nida Dar (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Alana King, Ghulam Fatima, Darcie Brown

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Sidra Nawaz

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Tahlia McGrath (c)

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (vc), Diana Baig, Darcie Brown

