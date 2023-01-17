AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) is set to take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia did not miss a beat in their previous game against Pakistan, putting in a brilliant bowling performance. While the duo of Jess Jonassen and Darcie Brown impressed with the ball, the Australian top-order made light work of a modest target. With a good mix of youth and experience, Australia will start as the clear favorites.

Pakistan, meanwhile, showed glimpses of their ability in the first ODI, with Nida Dar standing out with the bat. While they lack firepower, Pakistan have some experience to fall back on, making for an intriguing game in Brisbane.

AU-W vs PK-W Match Details, 2nd ODI

Australia Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns in the second ODI at Allan Border Field. The game is set to take place at 5:35 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs PK-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 5:35 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

AU-W vs PK-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia Womem injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Pakistan Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan Women.

Pakistan Women probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal and Kainat Imtiaz.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (28 matches, 685 runs, Average: 24.46)

Muneeba Ali is a talented batter who is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. She has an ODI average of 24.46 with over 600 runs to her name. Although she did not score as many runs in the previous game, Muneeba's experience and technique make her a good pick for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (67(76) in the previous match)

Meg Lanning didn't miss a beat in her international comeback, scoring 67 runs off just 76 balls in the first ODI. Lanning is one of the best batters in this format with an average in excess of 50. Given her recent form in international cricket as well, Lanning is a must-have in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (59 off 88 & 0/24 in the previous match)

Nida Dar was Pakistan's best batter in the previous game, scoring 59 runs before running herself out. The Pakistan all-rounder has experience under her belt and is capable of picking up wickets with her off-spin as well. With the conditions also suiting her skill set, Dar is a top pick for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (1/21 in the previous match)

Alana King is a talented leg-spinner who is known for her wicket-taking ability. King impressed in the previous game with figures of 1/21 in six overs, including two maidens. With King likely to bowl more overs in the middle overs, she is a good addition to your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is one of the best batters in the world given her hunger for big runs and consistency. Mooney has an ODI average of 48.63 with two hundreds while batting at the top of the order. With Mooney keen to make up for her failures from the previous game, she is a top captaincy pick in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is in fine form, impressing in the WBBL late last year. Gardner is known for her big-hitting ability with the bat and is also capable of holding her with the ball. She had figures of 5-0-15-1 in the previous game, showing good control and accuracy. If Australia are to bat first, Gardner can be used as a floater, making her a viable choice as captain in your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Omaima Sohail 662 runs in 34 matches Meg Lanning 67(76) in the previous match Beth Mooney 1751 runs in 55 matches Bismah Maroof 28(47) in the previous match Alana King 15 wickets in 13 matches

AU-W vs PK-W match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Omaima Sohail is one of Pakistan's most important players with 662 runs in 34 matches. Sohail is likely to bat in the middle order and also play a part with the ball. With Sohail showing signs of returning to form in the previous game, she could be a brilliant pick for your AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Meg Lanning (c), Bismah Maroof, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Nida Dar (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Diana Baig, Alana King

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Alana King

