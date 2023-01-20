AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Australia Women (AU-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the third ODI of the three-match series at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia Women have thoroughly dominated the series. The hosts restricted Pakistan to 160/8 in 40 overs in the first ODI and bowled them out for 125 in the second before chasing down both targets comfortably.

AU-W vs PK-W Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the three-match series between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be played on January 21 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 5:35 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs PK-W, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: January 21st 2023, 5:35 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

AU-W vs PK-W, Pitch Report

The track at the North Sydney Oval is usually a good one to bat on. However, the spinners have enjoyed bowling at the venue and there could also be a bit of movement available for the pacers early on.

AU-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 today

Australia Women team/injury news

Nicola Carey is yet to play a game in the series and could replace Ellyse Perry, who could be rested.

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (c), Nicola Carey/Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

Pakistan Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal.

Today’s AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (2 matches, 58 runs, 4 catches, 1 stumping)

Beth Mooney was dismissed for one in the first game but scored an unbeaten 57 in the second. She amassed 403 runs in 10 ODIs last year.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (2 matches, 145 runs)

Phoebe Litchfield has had a wonderful start to her ODI career. The 19-year-old left-handed batter scored 78 and 67 in the first and second ODIs, respectively.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Ashleigh Gardner has bowled well in both games so far. The off-spinning all-rounder has chipped in with two scalps at an economy rate of 3.33. She can also be very destructive with the bat in the middle order.

Top Bowler Pick

Diana Baig (2 matches, 1 wicket)

Diana Baig has bowled in the series, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 4.33.

AU-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Darcie Brown (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Darcie Brown has picked up five wickets in two games at an average of 10.60 and strikes once in every 14 deliveries.

Nida Dar (2 matches, 83 runs, 0 wickets)

Nida Dar has been the best batter for Pakistan in the series, scoring 83 runs, including a half-century. She can also come in handy with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Darcie Brown 5 wickets in 2 matches Nida Dar 83 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Ashleigh Gardner 2 wickets in 2 matches Phoebe Litchfield 145 runs in 2 matches Beth Mooney 58 runs in 2 matches

AU-W vs PK-W match expert tips

The Australian Women’s team is a power-packed side and will start as overwhelming favorites. Thus, seven of their players have been picked.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Nida Dar (vc), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Alana King, Darcie Brown

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Bismah Maroof, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield (vc)

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Diana Baig, Darcie Brown (c), Fatima Sana

Poll : 0 votes