AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Final

The final of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) take on Australia Women (AU-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia are well on course to retain the ICC T20 Women's World Cup with five wins on the trot. Although they were down at one point in time against India in the semi-finals, the resilient Aussies fought back to seal a place in the final.

South Africa, on the other hand, pulled off a big win against England in the second semi-final with Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Klerk stepping up with bat and ball, respectively. Although they will head into this game as the clear underdogs, the Proteas will bank on home support and momentum to get them over the line.

With the coveted trophy and a place in the history books on the offing, an entertaining game beckons between Australia and South Africa in Newlands.

AU-W vs SA-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

South Africa Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AU-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Final

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AU-W vs SA-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Final

The average first-innings score reads 151 at Newlands, indicating a good batting track. Spinners have been brilliant at Newlands this tournament, accounting for the majority of wickets so far.

There is ample help on offer for the pacers too, picking up 58 percent of the wickets across both semi-finals. Both teams will ideally look to bat first given the stature of the game and the record at the venue in this tournament.

Record at Newlands, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

1st-innings score: 151

2nd-innings score: 129

SA-W vs AU-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa Women.

South Africa Women probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (5 matches, 132 runs, Average: 33.00)

Beth Mooney has found some form of late in this tournament, scoring two fifties in her last three outings. She has 132 runs in five matches with an average of 33. Given her ability to score big runs, Mooney is a must-have in your AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (5 matches, 169 runs, Average: 42.25)

Laura Wolvaardt is another world-class batter who has found her groove of late. She has 169 runs in five matches, averaging 42.25 with the bat. She comes into this match on the back of two consecutive fifties, holding her in good stead.

With Wolvaardt in good form, she is a top pick for your AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon (5 matches, 55 runs, 2 wickets)

Chloe Tryon has had her moments in this tournament, scoring 55 runs and picking up two wickets. Tryon has a Player of the Match award to her name, which she awarded for her sensational performance against New Zealand in Paarl.

Given her ability to score big runs at a healthy strike rate, Tryon could be a brilliant differential pick for your AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Megan Schutt (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 12.44)

Megan Schutt has been one of the top bowlers in the tournament, picking up nine wickets in five matches. She is averaging 12.14 with the ball and had figures of 1/25 in her four overs against South Africa in the league phase.

Given the conditions on offer and her experience, Schutt is a good addition to your AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs SA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is in fine form with bat and ball for South Africa coming into this game. She has 47 runs and seven wickets to her name in five matches, holding her in good stead. Kapp has a knack for stepping up in crunch moments and matches, making her a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has impressed with the ball in this tournament, picking up nine wickets in five matches. In addition to her bowling prowess, Gardner is one of the best power-hitters in the game with a career strike rate of 132.29.

Given her all-round skill set and experience, Gardner is a brilliant captaincy choice for your AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Laura Wolvaardt 169 runs in 5 matches Marizanne Kapp 7 wickets in 5 matches Shabnim Ismail 6 wickets in 5 matches Beth Mooney 132 runs in 5 matches Megan Schutt 8 wickets in 4 matches

AU-W vs SA-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Darcie Brown has been brilliant in this T20 World Cup, picking up eight wickets in four matches. She has averaged 13.33 with the ball and scalped two wickets for just 18 runs in the semi-final against India. Given the conditions and her recent form at Newlands, Brown could be a handy pick for your AUXW vs SAXW-W Dream11 prediction team.

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath

Allrounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Darcie Brown

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AU-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath

Allrounders: Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Jess Jonassen

