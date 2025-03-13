AUM vs INM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Masters League 2025, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the International Masters League 2025 will see Australia Masters (AUM) squaring off against India Masters (INM) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUM vs INM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
This is the first playoff match of the tournament. India Masters finished second in the points table with four wins in their five matches. Australia Masters, on the other hand, finished third in the points table with three wins.
These two teams have played one head-to-head match. Australia Masters won that match by a big margin of 95 runs.
AUM vs INM Match Details
The 1st Semi Final match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on March 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
AUM vs INM, 1st Semi Final Match
Date and Time: March 13, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Pitch Report
The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between England Masters and Australia Masters, where a total of 419 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
AUM vs INM Form Guide
AUM - Won 3 of their last 5 matches
INM - Won 4 of their last 5 matches
AUM vs INM Probable Playing XI
AUM Playing XI
No injury updates
Shane Watson (c), Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Ben Laughlin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Bryce McGain, Ben Hilfenhaus
INM Playing XI
No injury updates
Sachin Tendulkar (c), Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma
AUM vs INM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Ben Dunk
Ben Dunk is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He has smashed 237 runs in just four matches. Ambati Rayudu is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Shane Watson
Shane Watson and Gurkeerat Singh Mann are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shane Watson is a hard hitter who will open the innings for his team. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 356 runs in the last five matches. Shaun Marsh is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Daniel Christian
Yuvraj Singh and Daniel Christian are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Daniel Christian will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 127 runs and taken four wickets in the last five matches. Pawan Negi is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
Ben Laughlin
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Xavier Doherty and Ben Laughlin. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Ben Laughlin has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken seven wickets in the last four matches. Rahul Sharma is another good bowler for today's match.
AUM vs INM match captain and vice-captain choices
Shane Watson
Shane Watson is one of the most crucial picks from the Australia Masters as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 356 runs in the last five matches of the tournament.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh is one of the best picks from the India Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 107 runs and taken three wickets in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for AUM vs INM, 1st Semi Final Match
Pawan Negi
Ben Laughlin
Shane Watson
Yuvraj Singh
Daniel Christian
Australia Masters vs India Masters Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Australia Masters vs India Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Rayudu, B Dunk
Batters: S Watson, S Marsh, S Tendulkar, G Singh Mann
All-rounders: D Christian, Y Singh, P Negi, S Binny
Bowlers: B Laughlin
Australia Masters vs India Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: B Dunk
Batters: S Watson, S Marsh, S Tendulkar, G Singh Mann, S Tiwary
All-rounders: D Christian, Y Singh, P Negi, I Pathan
Bowlers: B Laughlin
