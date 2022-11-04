AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 38

The 38th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Afghanistan (AFG) take on Australia (AUS) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

After a tough start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Australia have bounced back with two wins in as many completed games. However, they still find their backs up against the wall, having to play catch-up to New Zealand and England due to having an inferior net run rate (NRR). Although the trio of Aaron Finch, Tim David, and Marcus Stoinis are doubtful for the clash, Australia will start as the clear favorites.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, remain the only team in the World Cup to have not won a single match. Despite boasting a strong bowling attack, Afghanistan have just not clicked as a unit. But with the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi having BBL experience under their belts, Afghanistan will be keen on ending their campaign on a high with a surprise win.

AUS vs AFG Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 38th fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Australia will be played on November 4 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs AFG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Match 38

Date and Time: 4th November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AUS vs AFG pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 38

The previous day-night fixture at the venue saw over 320 runs runs being scored in 36 overs, indicating a good batting track. The spinners did not find much help off the surface, accounting for just two out of the 12 wickets to fall in the previous game. There should be extra bounce on offer for the pacers, with the dimensions of the ground also helping them. Chasing is the preferred option with clear weather also expected during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 151

2nd-innings score: 130

AUS vs AFG Form Guide

Australia: L-W-NR-W

Afghanistan: L-NR-NR-L

AUS vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch and Tim David are all doubtful for this fixture.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch/Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis/Steve Smith, Tim David/Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan injury/team news

Rashid Khan is doubtful for this game.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib/Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan/Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad/Naveen ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (34 matches, 866 runs, SR: 137.24)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed signs of returning to form in the previous game, scoring a 24-ball 28. He has been quite effective in the shortest format, striking at 137.24 with five fifties in 34 innings. With Gurbaz capable of scoring all over the ground, he is a top pick in your AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (98 matches, 2869 runs, Average: 32.98)

David Warner has just not fired in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. However, he is an experienced campaigner, having played nearly a 100 games in this format. He has a fairly decent record at the Adelaide Oval, scoring 147 runs in just three T20Is. With Warner due for a big score, he is a must-have in your AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (13 off 9 and 2/14 in the previous match vs Ireland)

Glenn Maxwell has been decent in his last two matches, scoring 36 runs and picking up three wickets. He has a T20I strike rate of 150.57 and has consistently been used as the sixth-bowling option. With Maxwell capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a handy addition to your AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fazalhaq Farooqi (16 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 21.16)

Fazalhaq Farooqi is Afghanistan's best pace option, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 21.16. The left-arm seamer is known for his ability to swing the ball effectively in the powerplay and can hold his own in the death as well. With Farooqi likely to enjoy the conditions, he is a good pick in your AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is one of the premier bowlers in this format, picking up 56 wickets in 40 matches. He is averaging just 20.5 with an economy rate of 7.67 to his name. With Hazlewood in decent form coming into the game, he could be a viable captaincy option in your AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Najibullah Zadran

Najibullah Zadran is yet to fire in the T20 World Cup this year. The southpaw averages 31.8 in this format with a strike rate of 142.22. He is a fairly good player of spin and can take on the pacers as well. With Najibullah due for a big score, he could be a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mitchell Starc 2/43 in the previous match Adam Zampa 2/19 in the previous match David Warner 2869 runs in 98 matches Mujeeb ur Rahman 2/24 in the previous match Ibrahim Zadran 54 runs in 2 matches

AUS vs AFG match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world and has a terrific record at the Adelaide Oval. He plays for the Adelaide Strikers and has impressed with both the bat and ball in recent years. While his fitness is a concern, Rashid should be a game-changing selection if he manages to play at the Adelaide Oval.

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Najibullah Zadran (vc)

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell (c)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (vc), Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

