AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 43

The 43rd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see Australia (AUS) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The comeback shown by Australia after two consecutive losses to start their campaign is no less than a heroic tale in itself, with the Aussies having already qualified for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have had one of their worst World Cup campaigns, winning only two of their eight matches. They will be desperate to win today to finish in the top eight and qualify for the Champions Trophy.

AUS vs BAN Match Details

The 43rd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 11 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs BAN, Match 43

Date and Time: 11th November 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is a balanced one. The last match played at the venue was between the Netherlands and England, where a total of 518 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

AUS vs BAN Form Guide

AUS - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

BAN - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

AUS vs BAN Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

G Maxwell looked in trouble in the last match due to cramps and might not play today's match.

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

BAN Playing XI

S Al Hasan is unavailable.

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehdi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rahim

M Rahim is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will be most probably playing his last World Cup match and is expected to perform well in today's match. L Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Warner

T Head and D Warner are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both openers are expected to trash Bangladesh's bowling unit. M Marsh is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Hasan Miraz

M Stoinis and M Hasan Miraz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Green is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Zampa and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. P Cummins is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

D Warner

D Warner is back in his prime form scoring runs in every match of the tournament. He can easily use the batting surface of this pitch to his advantage and therefore becomes the best captaincy option. He has smashed 446 runs in the last eight matches of the season.

M Marsh

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make M Marsh the captain of your team. He can easily smash Bangladesh bowlers and score a quick half-century. He has earned 387 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs BAN, Match 43

T Head

D Warner

A Zampa

M Starc

M Hasan Miraz

Australia vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rahim

Batters: D Warner, M Marsh, T Head, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, A Zampa, S Islam

Australia vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Das

Batters: D Warner, M Marsh, T Hasan

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, M Stoinis

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, A Zampa, T Ahmed