AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 34

Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see Australia (AUS) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

After a brilliant start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Australia suffered a disappointing loss to England in the previous game, leaving them in a delicate situation. They want to return to winning ways at the expense of Bangladesh, who have looked a shadow of themselves since the start of the Super 12 phase. Although they head into the game as the clear underdogs, Bangladesh should pose a threat to Aaron Finch and co., making for a good contest in Dubai.

AUS vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

Match Details

AUS vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 34, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 4th November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is slightly on the slower side with bowlers expected to have a major say in the outcome of the match. The pacers should get some movement early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, bowlers will look to take the pace off and hit the deck hard to get something off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s AUS vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das found some form in his previous outing against South Africa. However, he is due for a big one and can be backed to come up with a big score against the Aussies. Moreover, Matthew Wade isn't expected to bat in the top five, making Liton a handy pick for your AUS vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner has shown signs of returning to form in this tournament with a fifty to his name as well. He has a decent record against Bangladesh and given his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, Warner is a must-have in your AUS vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan has been Bangladesh's best player in the T20 World Cup 2021. In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi will be key for Bangladesh with both bat and ball and should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc was taken to the cleaners in Australia's previous game against England. However, Starc is one of the best bowlers in this format and should come back with a better performance against Bangladesh, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mahedi Hasan (BAN) - 356 points

Mohammed Naim (BAN) - 263 points

Adam Zampa (AUS) - 158 points

Important stats for AUS vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Naim - 157 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

David Warner - 80 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 135.59

Mitchell Starc - 4 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 24.00

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, David Warner, Mushfiqur Rahim, Steve Smith, Naim Sheikh, Glenn Maxwell, Mahedi Hasan, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, David Warner, Mushfiqur Rahim, Aaron Finch, Mahmudullah Riyad, Glenn Maxwell, Mahedi Hasan, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Mitchell Starc. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Edited by Samya Majumdar

