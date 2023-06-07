AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WTC final – June 7, 2023  

Australia (AUS) and India (IND) are set to lock horns in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 from Wednesday, June 7. The Kennington Oval in London will host the contest.

There is very little to separate the two teams ahead of the final. Both teams have had their fair share of injury concerns, but have assembled a strong squad. India is the No. 1-ranked team in Test cricket, but Australia finished on top of the table in the league stage of the WTC.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs IND game:

#3 Rohit Sharma (IND) – 8.5 credits

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2

Rohit Sharma has fond memories of playing at the KIA Oval. Back in 2021, the current Indian captain notched up his maiden overseas Test hundred against England. He scored 127 runs off 256 balls in the second innings with 14 fours and one six. Sharma also scored a hundred when India faced the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Fantasy users should consider picking him for the AUS vs IND match.

#2 Steve Smith (AUS) – 8 credits

Sussex v Glamorgan - LV= Insurance County Championship

Steve Smith is another must-pick for the AUS vs IND match given his numbers at the KIA Oval. Smith has played three Tests at the venue in London, scoring 391 runs at a stunning average of 97.75. He scored 138* and 143 in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Smith needs just 208 runs to become the fastest batter to 9,000 runs in Test cricket.

#1 Usman Khawaja (AUS) – 8.5 credits

India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 1

Usman Khawaja was in stupendous form when Australia locked horns with India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. Khawaja was the leading run-scorer with 333 runs from four matches at an average of 47.57, including two half-centuries and a top score of 180.

Khawaja is also the second-highest run-scorer in the WTC 2021-23 cycle with 1,608 runs at an average of 69.91, making him a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream 11 team for the AUS vs IND match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's AUS vs IND WTC final? Steve Smith Rohit Sharma 0 votes