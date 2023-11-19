AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Final

The Final match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against India (IND) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India had one of their best World Cup seasons as they won all of their last ten matches. Australia, on the other hand, started the tournament with two losses but afterwards, they won eight continuously. They won their semi-final match against South Africa by three wickets.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, India looks like a tough opponent as per their record in knockouts of ICC tournaments.

AUS vs IND Match Details

The Final match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs IND Final

Date and Time: 19th November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is very big, but players are still able to play lofty shots easily thanks to the pitch conditions. According to sources, the India vs Pakistan match pitch will be used for this match too. The last match played here was the match between Afghanistan and South Africa, where a total of 491 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

AUS vs IND Form Guide

AUS - Won 8 of their last 10 matches

IND - Won 10 of their last 10 matches

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is the wall of the Indian team's middle order and is expected to perform well. J Inglis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Warner

V Kohli and D Warner are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. R Sharma is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

R Jadeja and G Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs.

Bowlers

M Shami

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bumrah and M Shami. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. M Starc is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V Kohli is back in his prime form, scoring runs in every match of the tournament. He can easily use the batting surface of this pitch to his advantage and therefore become the best captaincy option. He has scored 711 runs in the last ten matches and is currently the highest run scorer of the season.

D Warner

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make D Warner the captain of your team. He can easily smash bowlers and score a quick half-century. He has scored 528 runs in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs IND Final

D Warner

M Shami

KL Rahul

S Gill

V Kohli

Australia vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: D Warner, S Gill, V Kohli, R Sharma, S Iyer

All-rounders: R Jadeja, G Maxwell

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Shami, M Starc

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: D Warner, S Gill, V Kohli, S Smith, M Marsh

All-rounders: R Jadeja

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Shami, M Starc, J Hazlewood