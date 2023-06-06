AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for WTC Final 2023

Australia and India will square off against each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023, starting on Wednesday, June 7, at the Kennington Oval in London. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Australia have made it into final of the WTC 2021-23 cycle final after emerging as the table-toppers. They played 19 matches in the cycle and won 11 of them. With a 66.67 percentage score, Australia was the first team to make it to the final.

India, on the other hand, did not have a smooth ride to the summit clash. It boiled down to the point where they had to win their last series against Australia and then wait for the series result between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to make it to the final. It turned out that India won their series 2-1 and then New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in dramatic fashion in the second Test to send Rohit Sharma and Co. to the final.

The stage is set for a cracking contest as India get their second chance to be the world Test champions. On the other hand, this will be Australia's first shot to reassert their superiority in the cricketing world.

AUS vs IND, Match Details

The final of the World Test Championship for the 2021-23 cycle will begin on June 7 at the Kennington Oval in London. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AUS vs IND, Final, World Test Championship

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday; 3.00 pm IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

AUS vs IND, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval will be good for bowling at the beginning of the match, with overcast weather predictions. But as the game progresses, the wicket might slow down a bit and we can expect the spinners to come into the play during the fourth and fifth day.

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs

AUS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AUS Probable Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland.

IND Team/Injury News

Rohit Sharma has suffered a thumb injury but it is reported that he will be available for selection.

IND Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey (19 Matches, 689 Runs, Avg: 31.31)

Coming lower down the order, Alex Carey can be a real asset to the Australian batting. Although his Test numbers are not that impressive, Carey will look to leave an impact on this match.

Batter

Rohit Sharma (49 Matches, 3379 Runs, Avg: 45.66)

The Indian skipper is going to be a key cog in the team's batting mechanism. Rohit Sharma has a great record in the only Test that he has played at the Oval and he will be looking to build on it further.

Sharma will be a vital pick from the batter's section and might turn out to be a differential pick as many would leave him out given his recent poor form.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja (64 Matches, 2658 Runs and 264 Wickets, Bat. Avg: 35.92 and Bowl. Avg: 24.22)

The Indian all-rounder has played two matches at the Oval. Ravindra Jadeja has a more than impressive record at the Oval with 126 runs and 11 wickets under his belt.

Jadeja with his left-arm spin can cause trouble to batters like Steve Smith and Marnus Labushcagne. Besides, his Test batting in the last three years has improved drastically. With the unbelievable knock that he played in the final of the IPL 2023, Jadeja looks like the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Pat Cummins (49 Matches, 217 Wickets, Avg: 21.51)

The Australian skipper has played just a single match at the Oval before this. In the two innings, Pat Cummins picked up five wickets. But in a big match, like the final of the WTC, Cummins will be an important bowler and the zip that he will provide with his bowling will be crucial for Australia.

AUS vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper has not been in the best of batting forms recently. But Sharma has a great record at the Oval and while opening the innings he will get a chance to score big and leave an impact on the match.

Although a risky choice, Sharma might turn out to be a differential captain or vice-captain choice that might win you big in the fantasy contests of the match.

Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder was in great bowling form in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. The bit of Jadeja, the batter that was missing might have returned with the brilliant display in the final of the IPL 2023.

He has a great record at the Oval with both the bat and the ball and all these factors point to the fact that Jadeja will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for AUS vs IND, WTC 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma

Ravindra Jadeja

Pat Cummins

Steve Smith

Shubman Gill

AUS vs IND Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Oval will be good for seam bowling at the beginning. So, waiting for the toss and then taking the bowlers from the team that bats second will be a very clever choice.

Differential Picks for the Match: Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Mohammed Shami

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction, WTC Final, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Mohammed Siraj

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction, WTC Final, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

