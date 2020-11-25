AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 27th, 2020

The wait is finally over! Team India are back in action after a long hiatus as they take on Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Led by Virat Kohli, India have a new look to their squad due to the absence of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue have a strong roster, with Hardik Pandya's return adding much-needed strength to the lower-middle order. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be crucial to the fortunes of India, who will be looking to kickstart the long tour with a win in Sydney.

Their opponents aren't pushovers by any means. Along with home conditions playing into their hands, Australia, who won their previous series against England earlier in the year, are a settled outfit. The emergence of Marcus Stoinis as a finisher has added much-needed balance to a team that boasts of a lot of firepower at the top of the order.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, you might fancy Australia given the balance in their side. Nevertheless, we should be in for a cracking start to the 3-match ODI series in Sydney.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis/Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 1st ODI

Date: 27th November 2020, at 9:10 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides in Sydney, with the average score on this ground being more than 250. The pacers will get assistance with the new ball as always, and the spinners should get some turn as well to keep the batsmen on their toes.

The powerplay overs will be crucial to both sides' chances, with wickets in hand being key. With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

AUS vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUS vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and Mohd Shami

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan