AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20I), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 4th, 2020

The first T20I between India and Australia is set to take place at the Manuka Oval on Friday.

After an entertaining ODI series which saw hosts Australia come out on top, the focus now turns to the shortest format of the game. The Indians will be looking to make amends with a strong show in the T20Is, and much is expected of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

A couple of familiar faces are set to return for India, with Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson vying for a place in the middle order. With Jasprit Bumrah leading a decent bowling attack, the Indians look good for a win on Friday.

As for the hosts, the Aussies will be looking to regain lost momentum with a win in this fixture. However, they wouldn't have the services of David Warner, who is in a race against time to be fit for the Test series.

Nevertheless, they have a lot of talented players on their roster, and captain Aaron Finch is in supreme form. With Mitchell Starc also set to return to the side, Australia would fancy another T20I win in home conditions.

Although the Aussies are the clear favourites, they will be wary of team India, who have momentum on their side following a stunning win on Wednesday. With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, we should be in for a cracking game of T20 cricket at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, D'Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Matt Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

D'Arcy Short/Matt Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

India

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 1st T20I

Date: 4th December 2020, at 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

As seen in the third ODI, the pitch is a decent one with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. There is a lot of pace and bounce on offer for the pacers, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Cameron Green getting the ball to skid on nicely.

The pitch provided some help to the spinners as well, with the ball stopping a touch in the middle overs. With this being an evening fixture, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total at this venue, with both sides looking to draw first blood in this series.

AUS vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUS vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Manish Pandey, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul