AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 2nd, 2020

The third and final ODI between Australia and India is set to take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

It has been one-way traffic in the ongoing ODI series, with the Aussies and Steve Smith in particular running riot against the hapless Indian bowlers. Smith has scored 62-ball centuries in both games, and the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have had to chase down improbable targets at the batting-friendly Sydney Cricket Ground. There won't be much respite for the bowlers at the Manuka Oval as well, and the Aussies will be eyeing a rare clean sweep against the Indians.

The Australians have a few injury concerns, and David Warner and Pat Cummins not available for the final ODI. With Marcus Stoinis' fitness also being a concern, the Aussies have a lot of food for thought ahead of the final game.

Nevertheless, they have a couple of talented individuals waiting in the wings to grab the opportunity if and when it arises, making it difficult for Team India to salvage some pride on Wednesday.

Speaking of the Indians, their bowling unit will be in the spotlight after two listless performances. However, Hardik Pandya's cameo with the ball in the 2nd ODI should give them much-needed confidence and depth.

Much is expected of the batsmen as well, with Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer throwing away starts in this series. With a lot to ponder upon for Virat Kohli and the team management, the Indians will need to be at their best on Wednesday.

India enter this contest as the underdogs, although the absence of Pat Cummins and David Warner should even the odds to an extent.

Either way, both teams should give in their best with a lot still at stake despite the outcome of the series already confirmed. Another cracking game of cricket beckons, with some of the best players in the world taking to the field in Canberra to close out the ODI series.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis/Matt Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Moises Henriques, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 3rd ODI

Date: 2nd December 2020, at 9:10 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

Like the pitch in Sydney, Canberra should play host to a high-scoring game on Wednesday. There should be some help on offer for the pacers, who will have to rely on changes of pace as the game progresses. The spinners aren't expected to get much turn off the surface, but they could still play a part in the middle overs.

Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with conditions being good for batting early in the day. Anything around 300 should be a competitive total, with both sides capable of breaching it with ease.

AUS vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUS vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lokesh Rahul, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Adam Zampa, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lokesh Rahul, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Aaron Finch, Moises Henriques, Hardik Pandya, Adam Zampa, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Starc