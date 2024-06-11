AUS vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 12, 2024

Australia (AUS) will be going up against Namibia (NEP) in the 24th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 11 (Wednesday, June 12 IST). The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, will be the host venue.

Australia won their tournament opener against Oman by 39 runs. They continued their winning momentum and defeated England by 36 runs.

On the other hand, Namibia beat Oman in the first game in the Super Over. However, they faced a five-wicket loss in the previous encounter against Scotland.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your AUS vs NAM Dream11 teams.

#3 Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM) - 7.0 credits

Ruben Trumpelmann of Namibia (Credits: X / CricketNamibia1)

Ruben Trumpelmann is a left-arm pacer from Namibia. He has managed to turn the tide with his controlled pace bowling that earned him five wickets, including one four-wicket haul, in the last two World Cup matches.

Ruben has been in good form in the T20is, chipping in with 11 wickets in the last seven games. Thus, he will be a promising pick for your AUS vs NAM Dream11 teams.

#2 Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 9.0 credits

Australia v Oman - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Mitchell Marsh, the Australian captain, can prove to be a valuable pick for your AUS vs NAM Dream11 teams. He is comfortable batting at No. 3 or bowling in the middle overs, making him a valuable asset for any team.

Marsh is looking in good shape in the last four T20Is, scoring 147 runs at an impressive average of 49 and taking two wickets. He scored 35 runs in the last game and would look to play a much better inning in the upcoming game.

#1 Pat Cummins (AUS) - 8.5 credits

Australia v England - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Pat Cummins enjoyed an outstanding season in the IPL 2024, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 18 wickets in 16 matches. He carried his form into the World Cup, taking two wickets for 23 runs in the previous match after being benched for the first game.

As the AUS vs NAM Dream11 match approaches, Cummins will be looking to add a few more wickets to his tally.

