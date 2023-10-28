AUS vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – Oct 28, 2023

Australia face off against New Zealand in the 27th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 28, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

This match will start at 10:30 a.m. IST as it's a day game and will be followed by a clash between NED and BAN in the afternoon.

Losing both their opening matches seems to have awoken the beast in Australia, and they have come roaring back with a hat-trick of wins, with the latest by a margin of more than 300 runs against a hapless Netherlands, with the out-of-form Maxwell helping himself to a record-blitzing 40-ball 100.

They now have three wins in five, and a win here by a good margin could take them above the Black Caps into 3rd place on the points table.

New Zealand suffered their first defeat of the tournament against India, despite a well-made hundred from Daryl Mitchell. They don't have a good record against Australia in World Cups and will want to avoid slipping to back-to-back defeats and losing the momentum they worked so hard to build in the opening three weeks.

Everyone will hope these two top sides can replicate what Pakistan and South Africa did and produce a thrilling contest. On that note, let's now look at three Dream11 differentials you can select from this fixture.

#3 Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson was their main enforcer in their defeat to India, picking up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

He extracted a significant amount of bounce from the wicket, and against an in-form batting unit, skipper Tom Latham will look to his quickest bowler to make things happen with the ball.

He hasn't matched the wicket-taking output of Mitchell Santner yet, but Ferguson has had a decent tournament so far. With eight wickets in four matches and a bowling average of 20.38, you'd expect him to have way more ownership than he has.

The wicket at Dharamsala shouldn't be overly batter-friendly, and picking Lockie as a differential could reward Dream11 players.

#2 Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Can Hazlewood produce a performance similar to the one he did against India?

The World No. 1 ODI bowler Josh Hazlewood has been really unlucky not to pick up more wickets after his seam-bowling masterclass against India in Australia's first match at Chennai.

The tall pacer has continued to bowl his disciplined line and length, making life difficult for many opposition openers, but only has six wickets to show for it. However, quality players turn up in big matches like this, and Hazlewood does have a really good record against Australia.

He'll have to play a big role in stifling their batting lineup, with Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell being big threats. With his ownership struggling in the low 20s, this is a good opportunity for Dream11 players.

#1 Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head's return is more good news for Australian fans, who have seen their side make a remarkable turnaround after losing their opening two fixtures at this World Cup.

With three wins behind them, each more dominant than the other, they would love the punch that Travis Head provides at the top against a tough opposition like New Zealand.

Head is one of Australia's better players of spin, and more importantly, he's good at attacking spinners. With the Kiwis' main spin-bowling threat Mitch Santner and Rachin Ravindra turning the ball into him, Head's ball-striking abilities could prove valuable for the Aussies.

His numbers at the top of the order in ODI cricket speak for themselves, and right now, he has negligible ownership levels on Dream11. He could be a terrific differential in this match.