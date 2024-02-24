AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Tour of New Zealand 2024, 3rd T20I

Australia (AUS) will square off against New Zealand (NZ) in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia have played exceptionally well in the first two matches and have already sealed the series. They will be looking forward to inflicting a whitewash on New Zealand.

New Zealand played exceptionally well in the first T20I match, but were overpowered by Australia in the second T20I. Australia are again expected to win today's nail-biting match.

AUS vs NZ Match Details

The third T20I match of the Australia Tour of New Zealand 2024 will be played on February 25 at Eden Park in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 5.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: February 25, 2024, 5.30 am IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland supports spinners over pacers. Batting in the first innings is usually considered better on this wicket. This is the same pitch where New Zealand and Australia played the last T20I match. Australia won that match by 72 runs.

AUS vs NZ Form Guide

AUS - W W

NZ - L L

AUS vs NZ Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

David Warner is unavailable for this match.

Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Wade, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

NZ Playing XI

Devon Conway is unavailable for this match.

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, and Adam Milne.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. Josh Inglis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Steve Smith is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mitchell Santner

Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Santner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. Josh Clarkson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Zampa and Lockie Ferguson. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Trent Boult is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Since the pitch is expected to be good for batters, you can make Mitchell Marsh the captain of your team. He has played exceptionally well in the last two matches. He has already smashed 98 runs in the last two matches.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner loves performing against Australia and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed seven runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Steve Smith

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Lockie Ferguson

Mitchell Santner

Australia vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand league.

Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Allen

Batters: M Marsh, S Smith, G Phillips, T Head

All-rounders: G Maxwell, M Santner

Bowlers: L Ferguson, T Boult, A Zampa, P Cummins

Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Allen

Batters: M Marsh, S Smith, G Phillips, T Head, T David

All-rounders: M Santner

Bowlers: L Ferguson, A Milne, A Zampa, N Ellis