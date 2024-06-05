AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Australia (AUS) take on Oman (OMN) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday, June 6. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Oman lost their last match against Namibia in the super over. They were initially able to defend a target of 109 runs but lost in the super over by 11 runs. Australia, on the other hand, is one of the strongest teams in this year's World Cup with a balanced number of bowlers, batters, and all-rounders.

These two squads will be playing their first head-to-head match. So, it will be a good match to watch.

AUS vs OMN Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 6 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs OMN, 10th Match

Date and Time: June 6, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match, with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was between England and Scotland. The match was abandoned due to rain but Scotland were able to score 90 runs in just 10 overs without losing a single wicket.

AUS vs OMN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AUS - L W W W W

OMN - L N/R W L W

AUS vs OMN Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Shakeel Ahmad, Rafiullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the middle order and earn additional points from wicket-keeping duties. Naseem Khushi is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Travis Head

David Warner and Travis Head are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Head was in exceptional form in this year's IPL, smashing runs in almost every match at strike rate of around 200. Mitchell Marsh is also a good batter pick.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood

Aaqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Maqsood will bat in the top order and bowl at least 2-3 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Mehran Khan are other good all-rounders for today's match. Mehran Khan took 3 wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Starc was in exceptional form during the IPL playoff matches and will be carrying the same form in the World Cup. Josh Hazlewood is another good bowler for today's match.

AUS vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Australia. He smashed 567 runs in 15 IPL matches. He is capable of making the best use of powerplay overs, smashing bowlers for boundaries.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is expected to be amongst the top bowlers in this year's World Cup. He took 17 wickets in IPL 2024 and was the Man of Match in both the playoff games for this year's champions Kolkata Knight Riders. He will be carrying the same form in this Match.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs OMN, 10th Match

Pat Cummins

David Warner

Travis Head

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs Oman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis

Batters: D Warner, T Head, M Marsh

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, G Maxwell, A Ilyas

Bowlers: P Cummins, M Starc, J Hazlewood, A Zampa

Australia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Inglis

Batters: D Warner, T Head, M Marsh

All-rounders: Z Maqsood, M Khan, A Ilyas

Bowlers: P Cummins, M Starc, J Hazlewood, A Zampa

