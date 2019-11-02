AUS vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 3rd, 2019

After a convincing series victory over Sri Lanka, Australia shifts their focus to Pakistan this Sunday. The first T20I between Australia and Pakistan is set to take play at the SCG with the tourists being led by Babar Azam for the first time.

Although a couple of new faces have arrived in the Pakistani camp, they are still a force to reckon with Misbah ul Haq taking the reigns. They face a strong Australia side, which comes into this series on the back of a dominating win over Sri Lanka which saw David Warner star for the hosts.

Although Pakistan is a relatively stronger side, Australia should be considered favourites for this game. Nevertheless, Pakistan isn't one to be taken lightly and should prove to be a tough opponent to get past on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AUS vs PAK.

Squads to choose from

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Musa and Wahab Riaz.

Playing XI Updates

Australia

Australia should field a similar side to the one that featured in the final T20-I against Sri Lanka. David Warner scored over 200 runs in the series and is in ominous form. Along with him, the likes of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith complement him nicely.

Ben McDermott will continue to bat at number four while Carey and Turner assume the middle order positions. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc lead the bowling attack with the spin twins, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar being ones to watch out for in Sydney.

Possible XI: Warner, Finch (C), Smith, McDermott, Turner, Carey(WK), Cummins, Agar, Starc, Richardson and Zampa

Pakistan

Babar Azam, who has taken up captaincy, is Pakistan's best bet as he leads a side filled with experience and talent.

While Fakhar Zaman should open the batting along with Azam, Haris Sohail and Asif Ali should also feature in the side after a decent Pakistan National T20 campaign. While Iftikhar Ahmed should edge Khushdil Shah for a place in the side, all eyes will be upon Rizwan, who should bat at No.3. Their bowling attack is as strong as ever with Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan handling the spin duties while Mohd Irfan is one to watch out for in the crucial game.

Possible XI: Azam (C), Zaman, Rizwan (WK), Sohail, Asif Ali, Iftikhar, Wasim, Shadab, Amir, Irfan and Riaz/Hasnain.

Match Details

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20-I

3rd November 2019, 9:00 AM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

Sydney should provide a good competitive wicket with some help for the pacer and spinners. Sydney is touted to be the best pitch for the spinners although batsmen should be able to play their strokes freely once they get a hang of the pitch. 160 will be par on this surface given the strength of either sides bowling.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan is preferred over Alex Carey with the Pakistan keeper slated to bat at No.3 for the tourists. Considering the strength of Australia's batting unit, Carey might not get enough time in the middle to make an impact with the bat which makes Rizwan the more logical option.

Batsmen: Two out of David Warner, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch is a must in the fantasy side. David Warner scored 217 runs without getting dismissed against Sri Lanka and should score some runs at his home ground as well. While Babar Azam is another must-have player in the side, one of Haris Sohail or Asif Ali should fit the bill as the final batting option.

Allrounders: With Glenn Maxwell's participation still a doubt, Ashton Agar is the preferred all-rounder from the Australian roster. He has been impressive with the ball and should also earn a few points with his fielding ability as well. Imad Wasim is also picked alongside Agar with Wasim bound to pick a wicket or two for the Pakistan side.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir is a great option to have in the fantasy side given his ability to swing the new ball and trouble the batsmen. While Starc and Cummins are also useful picks, Adam Zampa is also a worth-while option who could picked instead of one of the aforementioned pace bowlers. To round the team, one of Mohammad Irfan or Shadab Khan should suffice.

Captain: Considering his form, David Warner should be backed to continue his rich form on Sunday as well. Along with the south-paw, fellow New South Welshman, Steve Smith and Babar Azam are also viable multiplier options with their ability to pace an innings in the middle overs being highly regarded by critics and fans alike.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, David Warner, Steve Smith, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan. Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam