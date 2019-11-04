AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 5th, 2019

The second T20 between Australia and Pakistan is set to take place on Tuesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, with the hosts keen to pick up a win from this encounter and in the process take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Rain played spoilsport as Australia were denied a win in Sydney and yet, despite the rain, the likes of Babar Azam and Aaron Finch impressed and scored a whole lot of runs. Both teams have a strong bowling unit, and the efficiency of the bowlers could have a massive say on the outcome of the game.

All in all, another entertaining encounter awaits the fans on Tuesday, and here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, D' Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Musa and Wahab Riaz.

Playing XI Updates

Australia

No changes are expected from Australia with rain denying them a win in the first T20. Their openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner are in stunning form while the depth in batting bodes well with Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins capable of delivering the goods in the death overs. In Mitchell Starc, they have one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world and he will be key against Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in Canberra.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Warner, Smith, McDermott, Carey (WK), Turner, Agar, Cummins, Starc, Richardson and Zampa.

Pakistan

Pakistan will be happy that their batting unit was able to step up against Starc and Cummins, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam showcasing maturity in spite of two wickets falling quickly. While the batting unit should remain the same, Mohammad Irfan could be given yet another opportunity. Despite being hammered by Aaron Finch, Irfan should feature alongside Amir and Wahab Riaz.

Possible XI: Azam (C), Zaman, Sohail, Rizwan(WK), Asif Ali, Iftikhar, Shadab, Wasim, Wahab, Irfan and Amir.

Match Details

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20 International

5th November 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

Another good contest between bat and ball is one the cards from the Manuka Oval, with scores of 160 very common. While the pacers should get some help from the overlying conditions, the batsmen will be key to the outcome of the game. Chasing first could be a good option, on winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Alex Carey is an accomplished batsman, he is set to bat at No.6 for the hosts. Considering the strength of the home side's batting unit, he wouldn't be a popular option with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan showcasing glimpses of what he is capable of producing in the first T20I.

Batsmen: David Warner's form in white-ball cricket is truly sensational. Ever since the start of IPL 2019, he has looked extremely confident and is a must-have in the side for this game. The likes of Steve Smith and Babar Azam are also viable options, with the latter already beginning the series with a fifty. Ben McDermott, who hasn't done much on the international circuit so far, is also one to watch out for, while one of Haris Sohail or Asif Ali should fill in as the final pick in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Imad Wasim and Ashton Agar are the preferred options for this game with both of them capable of scoring quick runs and also picking wickets in the middle overs. While Iftikhar Ahmed is also a decent player, the aforementioned duo should earn fantasy points on Tuesday.

Bowlers: Two of Australia's pace trio of Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are must-haves in the side for this game. All three of them are in good wicket-taking form and should pick a wicket or two in Canberra. While Mohammad Amir's ability to swing the ball makes him a worthwhile option, one of Wahab Riaz or leg-spinner Shadab Khan should round up the fantasy team.

Captain: David Warner and Babar Azam are the front-runners for captaincy, with both individuals in decent form of late. While Warner picked up the man of the match award in all three games against Sri Lanka, Babar Azam's fifty in the previous game holds him in good stead. Along with them, Mohammad Rizwan and Mitchell Starc are worthwhile options for captaincy as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Ben McDermott, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Ashton Agar, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: David Warner