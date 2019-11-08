AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 8th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 08 Nov 2019, 00:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips.

The final T20I between Australia and Pakistan takes place on Friday at the WACA in Perth. While the first game was nullified by rain, a Steve Smith special in the second saw Australia take an unassailable lead in the series. Pakistan has shown glimpses of what they are capable of with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scoring fifties in the previous game.

While they will still be optimistic of their chances, the Men in Green haven't won any of their last five T20I matches. Babar Azam and his side will be desperate to stop the rut. While they do find solace in Pat Cummins being rested, they will once again find it tough to get a past a well-oiled Aussie unit. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team fo the match between Australia versus Pakistan.

AUS vs PAK Squads

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, D' Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Musa and Wahab Riaz.

AUS vs PAK Playing XI Updates

Australia:

With Pat Cummins being rested, Sean Abbott should make his first appearance of the international summer alongside Starc and Richardson. Although the pace and bounce at the WACA would suit Billy Stanlake, Abbott should get the nod for this game. Apart for this change, the rest of the side should ideally remain the same after yet another win in Canberra.

While their openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch are in decent form, Steve Smith remains vital in the middle order. Although they lack international experience, Alex Carey and Ben McDermott are also good players of spin who could prove useful against the likes of Wasim and Shadab. They will ideally look to seal a series win in Perth.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Warner, Finch (C), Smith, McDermott, Turner, Carey (WK), Starc, Abbott, Zampa, Agar and Richardson

Pakistan:

A couple of changes are in order for Pakistan in the batting department. Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail have failed in both outings so far which could lead to their ousting. While Imam-ul-Haq is a possible option at the top of the order, Khushdil Shah could also slot in the middle order with Rizwan moving to number three. Iftikhar Ahmed's smashing fifty in Canberra was a huge positive which bodes well for them in the longer run.

Their bowling unit however should remain the same although there is the possibility of Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Qadir coming in for Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan, respectively. All in all, Pakistan will eye a series leveling win and take momentum along with them into the Test series.

Possible XI: Imam, Azam (C), Rizwan (WK), Sohail, Asif, Iftikhar, Wasim, Shadab/Qadir, Amir, Irfan and Hasnain.

AUS vs PAK Match Details

Australia versus Pakistan, 3rd T20I.

8th November 2019, 2:00 PM IST.

WACA, Perth.

AUS vs PAK Pitch Report

The WACA has produced high scoring pitches in the Marsh One Day Cup 2019-20. It shouldn't be any different on Friday with the batsmen expected to have a field day out in the middle. The pacers will get extra zip and bounce out of the surface which should keep them interested throughout the course of the match. With high temperatures and humid conditions expected, teams should prefer chasing here.

AUS vs PAK Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan is the preferred option ahead of Alex Carey given his relatively higher batting position. Although Rizwan has scored only 45 runs in the two outings so far, his ability to pace an innings bodes well for the fantasy users in this game.

Batsmen: While Babar Azam and Steve Smith warrant a place in the side after compiling superlative fifties in the previous game, Aaron Finch is also one to watch out for in this game. With Imam-ul-Haq set to play his second T20I game, he can be banked upon to score some runs at the top of the order. Ben McDermott is another good option to have in the fantasy side with the Hobart Hurricanes batsman looking good in the previous game.

All-rounders: Ashton Agar is a must have in the side with the lanky all-rounder well versed with the conditions at his adopted home ground. He did pick up two wickets in the previous game and looks good for more in the final one. One of Imad Wasim or Iftikhar Ahmed would also suffice in completing the all-rounders department for this game.

Bowlers: With Pat Cummins unavailable for this game, Mitchell Starc's selection in the fantasy team is a no-brainer. Along with Starc, Irfan and Amir should also enjoy the conditions at the WACA with both of them being very incisive at the Manuka Oval. As for the second Australian option, one of Kane Richardson or Sean Abbott should make the cut.

Captain: Aaron Finch has looked threatening at the top of the order without making many runs. He would love to lead his side to a series win with a good knock which makes him one of the first choices for captaincy. Along with the Australian captain, the duo of Mitchell Starc and Mohammad Rizwan are also decent options for the same. If one were to pick another batsman for the multiplier options, Babar Azam and Steve Smith are also viable candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imad Wasim, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan. Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan. Captain: Mitchell Starc, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch.