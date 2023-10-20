AUS vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – 20th Oct, 2023

Australia and Pakistan clash in the 18th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Friday, October 20, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

While it's Pakistan that have more points on the board so far, it's Australia that looks like favorites and have all the momentum heading into this match. After wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan headed into their contest against India with some confidence, but their crushing defeat will take some recovering.

On the other hand, Australia bounced back strongly against Sri Lanka following defeats to India and South Africa, and they'll want to extend this winning run in this crucial match against Pakistan.

Bangalore looks like an ideal venue for this match, with both sides' batters in dire need of runs to boost their confidence for the rest of the tournament. Expect a high-scoring, high-octane clash. Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials you can select for your sides.

#3 Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK)

The Pakistan middle-order hasn't quite clicked as they would've liked it to in these first few games, and they'll need them to fire if they want to beat Australia. Iftikhar Ahmed at No. 6 is the side's big hitter and most attacking batter, and on what should be a batting paradise for six hitters, he could finally have a good match.

Iftikhar has solid numbers in ODI cricket, scoring more than 500 runs at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 106.06, but his recent form has been scratchy. While he's also capable of bowling some overs of off-spin, he's unlikely to be required to do so, with only one left-hander present in Australia's top order and middle order.

The 33-year-old has very low ownership due to a lack of returns at the World Cup so far, but this could be the match where he shines, and he is a risky yet potentially rewarding Dream11 differential.

#2 Pat Cummins (AUS)

Cummins inspired Australia's comeback against Sri Lanka.

The Australian captain has had a tough time of it recently, battling injuries, a dip in form, and an overall capitulation from the Aussies. That's why it was fitting that it was Pat Cummins who dug Australia out of a hole and finally gave them the boost they needed to get back to winning ways against Sri Lanka.

Despite his two-wicket haul in that match, Cummins remains the lowest-owned Australian bowler, and understandably so, as he has the worst bowling average of their four front-line bowlers.

However, he backs himself to bowl the tough overs and often comes in with the sole objective of being a partnership breaker. Pakistan have also lost many wickets against the run of play in the middle overs, and have also shown a propensity to throw wickets away toward the end of the powerplay, which is where Cummins first starts bowling.

He's also their No. 8 batter and should enjoy batting at this venue if he gets the chance. He's certainly worth a punt for this match.

#1 Imam-ul-Haq (PAK)

Imam-ul-Haq needs to start firing if Pakistan wants to consistently beat the top teams in the tournament, and he'll be pleased that their next match is against Australia on a track known to be a belter for batters.

Imam has a solid record against the Aussies in ODI cricket, scoring two hundreds and two half-centuries in seven innings at an average of 68.3. The southpaw usually takes his time to get his eye in before launching a tirade against the bowlers, but he has been dismissed before he has been able to really get going.

The 27-year-old did get off to a good start in the last match against India and he'll want to convert those starts into runs in this one. His ownership is low because of his recent failures with the bat, but this is a good opportunity for Dream11 managers to secure a differential with a high points ceiling.