AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – 12th Oct, 2023

Australia take on South Africa in the 10th match of the 2023 ODI Men's World Cup on Thursday, October 12, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams had opening fixtures of very different difficulty levels on paper, and their respective results corresponded with the same. South Africa battered Sri Lanka by 102 runs on a batting paradise in their opener, with three batters scoring hundreds. This included a record-breaking one from Aiden Markram.

Meanwhile, Australia were trapped in the spin web of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin on a slow Chepauk surface. Despite a brief period of resurgence with the ball, the five-time champions lost the match by six wickets.

These two sides met recently, and with the Proteas winning 3-2, they'll have plenty of confidence heading into this match. This is a must-win game for Australia as they won't want to start a World Cup campaign with back-to-back defeats.

It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in this battle between two powerhouse teams. For those of you interested in the Dream11 prediction game, here are three differentials you can pick for today's contest.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Australia could replace the misfiring Cameron Green with the fit-again Marcus Stoinis for this important match. Green has had a poor 2023, scoring only 97 runs in eight matches and picking up only five wickets.

With Marcus Stoinis likely to be fit and available for this match, he should slot right back into this Australian middle-order.

Stoinis' batting and bowling will be crucial for the Aussies and give them more balance in their lineup. The all-rounder is expected to be used as a floater in the batting order and could be sent ahead of Maxwell at No. 5.

His bowling will also be more useful on Indian wickets than Green's and he could have a big haul on his return to the team.

His ownership is naturally low but if you're looking for a powerful differential, Stoinis could be the pick for your teams.

#2 Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Keshav Maharaj (right) in conversation with captain Temba Bavuma.

In what was actually a pretty sub-par bowling performance from South Africa, Keshav Maharaj looked the most comfortable bowler for the Proteas. It's true that they had batted SL out of the match, but letting the SL tail wag and allowing them to get past 300 is something that might worry them.

However, on a ground that's very hard to bowl at for the spinners when the wicket is batter-friendly, Maharaj did an impressive job, finishing with figures of 2/62. The left-arm spinner will be their main bowling threat on the slower surfaces at this World Cup, the sort of pitches which are expected to be prepared at Lucknow.

His ownership remains very low heading into this match, and Dream11 players would do well to capitalize on it.

#1 Temba Bavuma (SA)

The South Africa captain missed out on the fun at Delhi after falling prey to a peach from Dilshan Madushanka. He then watched three of his teammates make hundreds on an excellent batting wicket.

Naturally, after such a low score, his ownership is among the lowest going into this crucial match, but bet against Bavuma at your own risk.

He's had a phenomenal 2023, scoring 645 runs at an average of 71.70, and on what should be a tricky surface, he'll want to lead from the front with the bat. A largely in-form opening batter with such a low ownership is rare to find, and he could be a deadly Dream11 differential.