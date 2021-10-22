AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 13

Match 13 of the T20 World Cup 2021 has Australia (AUS) taking on South Africa (SA) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The opening game of the Super 12 stage pits Australia against South Africa, with both teams seeking their maiden T20 World Cup title. Although Australia come into the tournament on the back of poor form, they have the resources to flip the script. They face a strong South Africa side who will bank on their bowling might to see them through in this game. With some of the best T20 players in Quinton de Kock and Mitchell Starc taking centre stage, an entertaining game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

AUS vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

AUS vs SA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 22nd October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a competitive track beckons in Abu Dhabi with help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. As there isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower with the pacers also likely to change their pace. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s AUS vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in great form in the T20I format. His ability to score quick runs and convert starts into big ones holds him in good stead and should give him the nod over Matthew Wade in your AUS vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner is set to open the batting for Australia, but his form isn't too promising. Although the southpaw is down on confidence, his knack for coming up trumps in big matches should be taken into account. With top-order batters likely to have a significant say in this game, Warner is one to watch out for.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell comes into the tournament on the back of a stellar IPL 2021 campaign, scoring in excess of 500 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. With form on his side and his bowling ability also bound to come into play, Maxwell is a must-have in your AUS vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje will have fond memories of playing in the UAE, picking up wickets for fun for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. His ability to hit the deck hard at a decent pace makes him a good asset to have in any fantasy team. Nortje should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team

David Warner (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Anrich Nortje (SA)

Important stats for AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock - 1758 runs in 57 T20I matches, SR: 136.38

Glenn Maxwell - 1780 runs in 65 T20I innings, SR: 158.93

Mitchell Starc - 51 wickets in 41 T20I matches, Average: 21.82

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, David Warner, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Edited by Samya Majumdar