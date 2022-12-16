AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the first Test at the Gabba starting on Saturday, December 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs SA 2022 Dream11 prediction.

After a successful series against the West Indies, Australia will be keen to continue their form against the South Africans. The Australians have been clinical so far during the Aussie summer, with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon standing out. However, they face a good South African side who have impressed this year with brilliant performances in England and New Zealand. A lot will depend on the Proteas' bowling attack, which will hold the key to their fortunes. With both teams eyeing a big win to start the series, an entertaining game of Test cricket beckons at the Gabba.

AUS vs SA Match Details, 1st Test

The first Test between Australia and South Africa will start on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs SA, 1st Test

Date and Time: 17th December 2022, 5:50 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

AUS vs SA pitch report for 1st Test

The Gabba is a competitive batting track even though the average score in each innings in the last two Tests is above the 250-run mark. The pacers should get some help in the first half of the Test, having accounted for more than 60 percent of the wickets. The spinners should come into play in the latter half of the Test with the pitch likely to wear down.

Last 2 Tests

1st-innings score: 258

2nd-innings score: 381

3rd-innings score: 295

4th-innings score: 329

AUS vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Josh Hazlewood is not available for this Test.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), and Nathan Lyon.

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje.

AUS vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kyle Verreynne (11 matches, 404 runs, Average: 26.93)

Kyle Verreynne is a talented batter who is still finding his feet in the Test format. He has 404 runs in 11 matches to his name, including one century as well. With the South African keeper capable of scoring big runs down the order, he is a viable pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khawaja (53 matches, 3953 runs, Average: 47.06)

Usman Khawaja has a terrific record in this format, scoring 3953 runs in 53 matches. Khawaja boasts an average of 54.45 in Tests in Australia with 11 hundreds in 28 innings. With Khawaja having a decent record against South Africa as well, he is a top pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Travis Head (30 matches, 1913 runs, Average: 44.49)

Travis Head was in top form against the West Indies, scoring 312 runs in three innings with a strike rate of 91.50. He also boasts an average of 44.49 in this format, holding him in good stead. With Head adding value with his off-spin as well, he is a good pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (15 matches, 57 wickets, Average: 27.53)

Anrich Nortje is one of the most feared bowlers in the world with an average of 27.53. He is known for his ability to generate high pace and trouble batters with his short-pitch bowling. With the conditions also suiting Nortje, he is a must-have in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is one of the best batters in the world and for good reason. He has a career average of 60.98 in Test cricket, holding him in good stead. He also has a good record against South Africa, scoring 623 runs in nine matches. With Smith in good form coming into the game, he is a top pick as captain or vice-captain for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is an elite red-ball bowler with a career average of 22.46. He has some experience playing Test cricket in Australia as well, picking up 15 wickets in three matches on his last tour. With Rabada capable of taking wickets and troubling batters with his accuracy and pace, he is a fine choice as captain in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Marnus Labuschagne 502 runs in 2 matches vs WI Steve Smith 255 runs in 2 matches vs WI Mitchell Starc 9 wickets in 2 matches vs WI Rassie van der Dussen 900 runs in 17 matches Anrich Nortje 57 wickets in 15 matches

AUS vs SA match expert tips (1st Test)

Scott Boland, who will start as the third pacer for Australia, has a decent record in Test cricket. He has 21 wickets in four matches to his name, averaging 10.33 with the ball. If he is able to find his groove early in his spell, Boland could be a brilliant addition to your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Dean Elgar, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja (c), Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Travis Head, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (vc)

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verryenne

Batters: Dean Elgar, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Rassie van der Dussen, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounder: Travis Head

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Anrich Nortje

