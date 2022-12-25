AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne starting on Monday, December 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs SA 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia were able to edge ahead in the series with a win at the Gabba. Although their batters did not get the hang of the Gabba pitch, the Aussie bowlers proved to be the difference in the end. The hosts will be keen to wrap up a series win at the iconic MCG but the South Africans cannot be taken lightly.

Dean Elgar and Co. had their moments in their previous game and will bank on their bowling attack to level the series in what promises to be another intriguing game of Test cricket.

AUS vs SA Match Details, 2nd Test

The second Test between Australia and South Africa will start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs SA, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 26th December 2022, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs SA pitch report for 2nd Test

The last three Tests at the MCG have seen pacers dominate proceedings, accounting for 71.2 percent of the wickets. While batters have found ways to score runs in the first half of Tests, bowlers tend to dominate in the second half as seen in the average third and fourth innings scores of 155 each. Teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss and putting up a sizeable total in the first innings.

Last 3 Tests at the MCG

1st-innings score: 282

2nd-innings score: 247

3rd-innings score: 155

4th-innings score: 155

AUS vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), and Nathan Lyon.

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje.

AUS vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kyle Verreynne (64 off 96 in the previous Test vs Australia)

Kyle Verreynne was the only South African batter to score a fifty in the previous Test. He is a talented batter who is capable of scoring big runs and batting with the tail. Given his recent form, Verreynne is a top pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khawaja (54 matches, 3966 runs, Average: 46.12)

Usman Khawaja has not had the best of Australian summers this time around. He was only able to score 13 runs in the previous Test. Khawaja, however, averages 46.12 in Test cricket and has a good record in home conditions. With the southpaw due for a big score, he could be a fine pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marco Jansen (8 matches, 40 wickets, Average: 18.00)

Marco Jansen showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, picking up three wickets in the only innings he bowled in. The lanky left-arm pacer averages 18.00 with the ball in Test cricket, holding him in good stead. With Jansen capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, Jansen is a viable choice for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Pat Cummins (45 matches, 209 wickets, Average: 21.16)

Pat Cummins is one of the best bowlers in the world with 209 wickets at an average of 21.16 in this format. The Australian captain claimed a fifer in the second innings of the previous Test, indicating his fine form. Given his prior record and experience at the MCG, Cummins is a must-have in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith has been fairly consistent this Australian summer, scoring heaps of runs against the West Indies. Although he could only manage 42 runs in the previous Test, Smith averages 60.41 in Test cricket. With the ace batter averaging 63.60 in Australian conditions, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada was the standout bowler for the South Africans in the previous Test. He had figures of 4/76 and 4/13 at the Gabba, troubling the Aussie batters with his accuracy and pace. Rabada averages 22.12 with the ball in Tests and has a decent record in Australia, picking up 23 wickets in four matches, making him a dependable captaincy option in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Usman Khawaja 3966 runs in 54 Tests Steve Smith 8458 runs in 90 Tests Pat Cummins 7 wickets in the previous Test Rassie van der Dussen 905 runs in 18 Tests Kagiso Rabada 8 wickets in the previous Test

AUS vs SA match expert tips (2nd Test)

Anrich Nortje has a fine Test record, picking up 59 wickets at an average of 27.78. His raw pace caused a few problems for the Aussie batters at the Gabba with more of the same expected at the MCG as well. If he is able to find his radar early in this Test match, Nortje could be a contest-winning pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Travis Head, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Anrich Nortje

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee

All-rounder: Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Pat Cummins (c), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (vc)

