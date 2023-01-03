AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd Test

Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney starting on Wednesday, January 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs SA 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia have been perfect in the ongoing Test series, already wrapping up a series win against the South Africans. Although they will start as the favorites, Australia will be without Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. They still boast a well-rounded side and will be eyeing a series whitewash. South Africa, meanwhile, will be keen to end the tour on a high and will bank on their bowling attack to deliver the goods. With the South African batting unit also capable of stepping up, a cracker of a contest beckons at the SCG.

AUS vs SA Match Details, 3rd Test

The third Test between Australia and South Africa will start on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs SA, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 4th January 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs SA pitch report for 3rd Test

The average first-innings score at the SCG reads 402 across the last three Tests, indicating a good pitch to bat on. However, the average score decreases with each subsequent innings with bowlers expected to come into play as the match progresses. While pacers have accounted for 60 percent of the wickets in the last three Tests, spinners should also play a key role. Teams will look to prefer batting first and posting a big total.

Last 3 Tests at the SCG

1st-innings score: 402

2nd-innings score: 267

3rd-innings score: 265

4th-innings score: 247

AUS vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are not available.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Wes Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Pat Cummins (c), and Nathan Lyon.

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Simon Harmer, and Anrich Nortje.

AUS vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kyle Verreynne (2 matches, 149 runs, Average: 37.25)

Kyle Verreynne has been South Africa's best batter in the Test series, scoring 149 runs in two matches. He has two fifties in four innings and has done well against both pace and spin. Given his form and ability to bat with the tail, Verreynne is a top pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Steve Smith (91 matches, 8543 runs, Average: 60.59)

Steve Smith is one of the top batters in this format and for good reason. Smith has over 8000 runs to his name at an average of 60.59. He has scored 127 runs in three innings at an average of 42.33 in the series. Given Smith's record at the SCG as well, he is a must-have in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marco Jansen (9 matches, 41 wickets, Average: 19.73)

Marco Jansen has impressed in his Test career as well with 41 wickets in nine matches. He is averaging 19.73 and picks up a wicket in every six overs in this format. With Jansen also showing promise with the bat with 66 runs in the series, he is a fine pick for your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Pat Cummins (46 matches, 210 wickets, Average: 21.30)

Pat Cummins has eight wickets in two Tests in this series with an average of 15.88. Cummins has a career average of 21.30 with a strike rate of 46.95 in Tests. With Cummins likely to play a prominent role with the bat in the absence of Cameron Green, he is a must-have in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith has a brilliant record at the SCG, scoring 913 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 70. He has shown signs of promise with the bat in this series as well with 127 runs in three innings. Given his form throughout the Australian summer, Smith is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in this series with 10 wickets in two matches. He is averaging 23.30 with the ball this series - in line with his career bowling average of 22.49. He has a good record in Australian conditions as well with 25 wickets at an average of 22.76, making him a good captaincy pick in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 203 runs in 3 innings Steve Smith 127 runs in 3 innings Pat Cummins 8 wickets in 2 matches Marco Jansen 66 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches Kagiso Rabada 10 wickets in 2 matches

AUS vs SA match expert tips (3rd Test)

Usman Khawaja has a terrific record at the SCG with 590 runs. He is averaging 98.3 at this venue with three hundreds and one fifty in nine innings. If Khawaja is able to find his groove early on, he could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Khaya Zondo, Marnus Labuschagne, Sarel Erwee

All-rounder: Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Anrich Nortje

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Steve Smith, David Warner, Temba Bavuma, Marnus Labuschagne, Dean Elgar

Allrounder: Travis Head

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (vc)

