AUS vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 16, 2024  

Australia (AUS) and Scotland (SCO) face each other in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 16. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will host the contest.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, are through the Super 8 and will look to finish on top of the table in their Group. Scotland, meanwhile will look to seal their spot in the next round.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs SCO game:

#3 Marcus Stoinis (AUS) – 8.5 credits

Australia v Oman - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Marcus Stoinis has been the standout player for Australia in the tournament. He has scored 97 runs from three games at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 183.01 with a top score of 67.

Trending

Stoinis has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.77, showing his class as an all-rounder. He should be a part of AUS vs SCO Dream11 teams for the next game.

#2 Adam Zampa (AUS) – 9 credits

West Indies v Australia Warm-Up - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Adam Zampa has been the pick of the bowlers for Australia in the ongoing T20 championship.

In three games, the leg-spinner picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.33. Zampa will be high on confidence after finishing with figures of 4-0-12-4 against Namibia in North Sound, Antigua. Fantasy users should pick Zampa in their AUS vs SCO Dream11 team.

#1 David Warner (AUS) – 8.5 credits

Australia Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

David Warner has been among the runs for the Aussies in T20 World Cup 2024. In three matches, the left-hander has racked up 115 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 153.33 with a top score of 56.

In the previous game against Namibia, Warner scored a quickfire 20 off eight. Fantasy users should keep him in their AUS vs SCO Dream11 team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback