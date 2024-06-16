AUS vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 35

The 35th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Australia (AUS) square off against Scotland (SCO) at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday, June 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Australia have already qualified for the Super 8 as they have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match against Namibia by nine wickets. Scotland is currently second in the points table with two wins and one draw in their last three matches. Today's win would confirm their spot in the Super 8 group stage.

These two squads will be playing their first head-to-head match. So, this will be a good match to watch.

Trending

AUS vs SCO Match Details

The 35th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 16 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs SCO, 35th Match

Date and Time: 16th June 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role as the pitch is quite fresh. The last T20I match played here was back in 2021 between West Indies and Australia, where a total of 382 at a loss of 17 wickets.

AUS vs SCO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AUS - W W W L W

SCO - W W N/ L N/R

AUS vs SCO Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, and Brad Wheal.

AUS vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Cross

Matthew Cross is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the middle order and also earn additional points from wicketkeeping duties. Matthew Wade is another good wicketkeeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Travis Head

David Warner and Travis Head are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. David Warner has already smashed 115 runs in the last three matches. Mitchell Marsh is also in exceptional form, scoring runs in almost every match.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marcus Stoinis will bat in the middle order and also bowl at least 3 overs. He has already smashed 97 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. Michael Leask is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. Adam Zampa has already taken eight wickets in the last three matches. Pat Cummins is another good bowler for today's match, who has taken three wickets in the last two matches.

AUS vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Australia. He has already picked up eight wickets in the last three matches. He is expected to trouble Scotland batters at this pitch.

David Warner

David Warner is in superb form and scoring runs in every match. He is playing as per the situation and holding one end for his team. He has already smashed 115 runs in the last three matches. He played a quick innings of 20 runs in just eight balls in the last match against Namibia.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs SCO, 35th Match

David Warner

Travis Head

Adam Zampa

Marcus Stoinis

Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Australia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Cross

Batters: D Warner, T Head, M Marsh

All-rounders: M Stoinis, G Maxwell, M Leask

Bowlers: P Cummins, N Ellis, J Hazlewood, A Zampa

Australia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Cross

Batters: D Warner, T Head, M Marsh, B McMullen

All-rounders: M Stoinis

Bowlers: P Cummins, N Ellis, J Hazlewood, A Zampa, B Wheal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback