AUS vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 30th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Australia and Sri Lanka lock horns in the second T20I at the Gabba on Wednesday, with the hosts looking to seal a series win with a victory from this encounter. David Warner's maiden T20I century outlined a huge win for Australia from the first game of the series, and with the depth in resources, Australia will yet again start as the favourites.

With Australia set to miss the services of Mitchell Starc, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of causing an upset, with quality players bringing in enough experience coming into this must-win game. While the batsmen had an off day, the likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera among others are highly talented and will be keen on making an impression on a good pitch.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for AUS vs SL.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (C), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Playing XI Updates

Australia

Mitchell Starc's unavailability has opened up an opportunity for one of Billy Stanlake or Sean Abbott to seal a place in the squad. Apart from this forced change, Australia should be expected to field the same set of players, with the opening duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner holding the key to their fortunes.

Advertisement

The aforementioned duo put on a century stand in Adelaide to start the summer on a dominating note, while the presence of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell bodes well for them. Given that Ashton Turner is capable of producing some big shots, the Australian batting order looks menacing. On the bowling front, in the absence of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins will lead the bowling attack while the spin twins, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, will look to continue their fine run from last game.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Warner, Smith, Maxwell, Turner, Carey (WK), Agar, Cummins, Richardson, Zampa and Stanlake.

Sri Lanka

Despite a disappointing performance from the previous game, Sri Lanka shouldn't be making many changes to their side. Kasun Rajitha was taken to the cleaners by Warner, Finch and Maxwell in Adelaide and should be replaced by Isuru Udana. Udana, who has enjoyed decent success in the shortest format this year, is also a useful batsman down the order. Much is expected of Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Perera, who weren't able to capitalize on their starts. The bowling unit was the biggest disappointment, although a better performance from Lasith Malinga and co. is expected if they are to keep the series alive heading into the final T20.

Possible XI: Gunathilaka, Mendis, Rajapaksa, Perera (WK), Oshada, Shanaka, Hasaranga, Udana, Malinga, Sandakan and Pradeep

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

30th October 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

Another high scoring game beckons, with the Gabba renowned for high-scoring thrillers in the Big Bash League. There should be some swing and spin on offer, which could help even the contest, although teams winning the toss should prefer to bowl first in this evening game. There is no chance of rain, and we will have a full contest on the cards.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Alex Carey is in decent form with the bat, the strength in the Australian batting unit might not give him enough time in the middle. This paves the way for Kusal Perera to be picked in the fantasy side, with the southpaw capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order for the tourists.

Batsmen: David Warner's superlative hundred in the first T20I makes him a certain pick for this game with the likes of Steve Smith and Aaron Finch also in the running for a place in the fantasy side. Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando are decent options as well, considering their ability to pace their innings well while Ashton Turner can also be a good option with the Western Australian being the floater in the side.

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell is another must-have player in the side, with the Victorian scoring a quick fifty in the first game. Ashton Agar's left-arm spin also made an impact in Adelaide, which makes him a decent option while the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga could also earn a good number of fantasy points with bat and ball respectively.

Bowlers: With Mitchell Starc out of the squad, Pat Cummins will be the lead pacer in the side with both the new ball and in the death overs. He should back his performance in the first game with another good show, with one of Kane Richardson or Adam Zampa a good pick to feature in the side. From Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga should make amends for his no-show in the first game while Nuwan Pradeep is a viable alternative to his if credits do not suffice.

Captain: David Warner is once again expected to score heavily at the top of the order, with the former Australian vice-captain picked as one of the multiplier options for this game. Alongside Warner, Pat Cummins is another viable candidate considering his ability to pick wickets. Steven Smith and Kusal Perera are outside options for captaincy, with both individuals expected to score big runs in this series.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, David Warner, Steve Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Oshada Fernando, Pat Cummins, Lasith Malinga, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa. Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, David Warner, Steve Smith, Kusal Mendis, Ashton Turner, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Lasith Malinga and Kane Richardson. Captain: Pat Cummins, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith